    ICC 2024-2031 tournaments announced: India to host 3 events, Pakistan to stage 2025 Champions Trophy

    The ICC has announced the host countries for its global events post 2023, until 2031. While India will be hosting three tournaments during this phase, Pakistan will be conducting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 5:59 PM IST
    In a landmark announcement by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the host nations for the ICC events post 2023 have been declared. On Tuesday, ICC confirmed the hosts for the eight tournaments after the ICC World Cup 2023, which would be held in India. A competition would be held every year.

    As per the announcement, a total of 14 countries will be hosting the events during this phase. While most of the events would be jointly hosted by two or more countries, the highlight is the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that Pakistan hosts. It would be the first ICC event in Pakistan since the 1996 ODI World Cup.

    During this time, India will be also be hosting the three ICC events. While it co-hosts the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 along with Sri Lanka, it would host the ICC Champions Trophy 2029 entirely, followed by the 2031 ODI World Cup along with Bangladesh. The other host countries happen to be Australia, England, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    Among the 14 nations, Namibia and the United States of America (USA) debut as the new host nations. The hosts were determined by a competitive bidding process overseen by Martin Snedden (Board sub-committee chairman), Sourav Ganguly (BCCI President), and Ricky Skerritt. After a thorough review, the recommendations were accepted by the ICC management.

    “The awarding of the events to preferred hosts is subject to the completion of the host agreements, and the ICC will now work closely with Members to finalise arrangements. 17 Members submitted a total of 28 proposals to host the eight ICC Men’s white-ball events,” added ICC in a statement.

    ICC events hosts post 2023
    ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - West Indies and the USA
    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Pakistan
    ICC T20 World Cup 2026 - India and Sri Lanka
    ICC ODI World Cup 2027 - Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe
    ICC T20 World Cup 2028 - Australia and New Zealand
    ICC Champions Trophy 2029 - India
    ICC T20 World Cup 2030 - England, Ireland and Scotland
    ICC ODI World Cup 2031 - India and Bangladesh

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2021, 5:59 PM IST
