How to keep YOUR foldable smartphone safe and extend its life span?

Foldable smartphones require specific care due to their unique design. Protecting the screen protector, using a case, handling the hinge gently, and regularly cleaning debris are crucial for extending the lifespan of these devices.

Since the release of Samsung's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, in 2019, the gadgets have grown in popularity. Their bigger displays and distinctive design make them stand out and may increase productivity. However, because of their unique design, they need a little more maintenance than standard cellphones to be functional over an extended period of time.

Here are some pointers to help safeguard and prolong the life of your foldable smartphone:

1. It's important to maintain the screen protectors that Google and Samsung affix to their foldable phones in place. They can assist avoid small scratches, particularly if particles are left inside when the phone closes, even if they don't offer as much protection against strong impacts as tempered glass protectors.

2. It's a good idea to get a decent case for your foldable smartphone. In order to assist prevent dust and scratches, some cases even include hinge covers. You may use your foldable phone for many years to come if you take proper care of it.

3. The flexible displays of these phones are composed of several layers, some of which provide additional strength. Foldable phones are more fragile than regular phones, especially around the hinge, which is a typical weak point, despite being made to last. It's crucial to treat the hinge carefully since excessive bending might harm it.