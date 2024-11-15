How to keep YOUR foldable smartphone safe and extend its life span?

Foldable smartphones require specific care due to their unique design. Protecting the screen protector, using a case, handling the hinge gently, and regularly cleaning debris are crucial for extending the lifespan of these devices.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 8:44 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

Since the release of Samsung's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, in 2019, the gadgets have grown in popularity. Their bigger displays and distinctive design make them stand out and may increase productivity. However, because of their unique design, they need a little more maintenance than standard cellphones to be functional over an extended period of time.
 

article_image2

Here are some pointers to help safeguard and prolong the life of your foldable smartphone:

1. It's important to maintain the screen protectors that Google and Samsung affix to their foldable phones in place. They can assist avoid small scratches, particularly if particles are left inside when the phone closes, even if they don't offer as much protection against strong impacts as tempered glass protectors.

2. It's a good idea to get a decent case for your foldable smartphone. In order to assist prevent dust and scratches, some cases even include hinge covers. You may use your foldable phone for many years to come if you take proper care of it.

3. The flexible displays of these phones are composed of several layers, some of which provide additional strength. Foldable phones are more fragile than regular phones, especially around the hinge, which is a typical weak point, despite being made to last. It's crucial to treat the hinge carefully since excessive bending might harm it.

article_image3

4. When the phone is closed, be careful to periodically clear away any dust or debris that could become lodged within. If pressure is exerted, dust and dirt might damage the internal screen.

Early in the upcoming year, Samsung plans to sell the Galaxy Z Flip FE, an inexpensive flip phone. New details regarding this fascinating gadget are emerging. It is anticipated to have a design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and incorporate certain capabilities from Samsung's Galaxy S24 series. A bigger external screen could be one of the most notable characteristics, increasing user attractiveness.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details gcw

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details

Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it gcw

Realme GT 7 Pro to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users gcw

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users

7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly gcw

7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly

Call recording arrives on iPhone! Check supported devices and how to use gcw

Call recording arrives on iPhone! Check supported devices and how to use

Recent Stories

football Nations League Round up: England, Italy and Ireland shine with crucial wins; France struggles without Mbappe snt

Nations League Round up: England, Italy and Ireland shine with crucial wins; France struggles without Mbappe

Delhi gets new Mayor: Who is AAP's Mahesh Khichi, who won the polls? gcw

Delhi gets new Mayor: Who is AAP's Mahesh Khichi, who won the polls?

Diljit Dosanjh issued notice by Telangana govt over performance restrictions: 'No drug-related songs' NTI

Diljit Dosanjh issued notice by Telangana govt over performance restrictions: 'No drug-related songs'

Disha Patani Net Worth: Know Kanguva star income, wealth and more RBA

Disha Patani Net Worth: Know Kanguva star income, wealth and more

Disha Patani Net Worth: Know Kanguva star income, wealth and more RBA

Disha Patani Net Worth: Know Kanguva star income, wealth and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon