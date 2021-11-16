  • Facebook
    T20 World Cup 2022: 7 Australian cities announced as official venues (Check out)

    First Published Nov 16, 2021, 8:29 AM IST
    The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has just come to an end. However, the 2022 edition will be held in Australia a year from now. Seven cities were announced as the official venue for the mega event.

    It was a defining edition of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, held at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the last month. Australia won the title for the first time by defeating trans-Tasman rival New Zealand by eight wickets in the final on Sunday. However, a year later, Australia would be defending the title at home.

    On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the seven host cities hosting the mega event next year, from October 16 to November 13. A total of 45 matches would be held across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. The final would be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) under the lights, while the semis would take place in Sydney and Adelaide from November 9-10.

     

    As for the teams, Australia, along with runner-up New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan and South Africa, have directly qualified for the Super 12 stage. While Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and Windies would be playing in the Group Stage, four more teams would be qualifying through the qualifiers in Oman and Zimbabwe in February and June-July, respectively.

    “We are looking forward to seeing the return of ICC events to Australia and are delighted to announce the seven host cities for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. With 12 teams already confirmed in the line-up, we eagerly await the culmination of the qualification process to see which other teams will join them,” said Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events) in a media release.

