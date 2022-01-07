  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test: Josh Hazlewood doubtful to be fit, likely to miss out

    First Published Jan 7, 2022, 6:59 PM IST
    Australia continues to ride on top against England in 2021-22 Ashes. The final Test will be played in Hobart from January 14. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood is unlikely to be fit and is seemingly missing out.

    It has been Australia all over in the Ashes 2021-22, with England struggling to win a single Test. While the hosts already have an unassailable 3-0 and have retained the urn, they are likely to win the ongoing fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). However, it is expected to be without pacer Josh Hazlewood for the final Test at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart from next Friday.

    Hazlewood had suffered a side strain during the opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Since then, he has missed out on the following three Tests but was not entirely ruled out of the series. However, presumably, Australia will not seek a replacement, with fellow pacer Scott Boland likely to continue featuring, having impressed since his debut during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Bairstow's determination to Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3

    Boland, too, suffered an injury scare after taking a fall on Day 3 while fielding, while his elbow jammed into his ribs. He was taken for scans that have revealed nothing serious. While he is fit to bowl again, Australia might not use him anymore. Although he is likely to play three Tests in a row by featuring in Hobart, Australia could face a headache for Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser, reports ESPNCricinfo.

    Australian head coach Justin Langer has indicated that Hazlewood might be reserved for the limited overs. "It's been really tough on him. He's been really hanging out to play this Ashes like everyone. At this stage, if I was a guessing man, I'd say he probably won't play the next Test," he said after the end of Day 3's play.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test - Jonny Bairstow's century keeps England in the hunt; here's how netizens reacted

    Langer hinted that Richardson has recovered from his lower leg problem while he would be in contention for Hobart's day-night Test. "To have guys like Michael Neser and Jhye… they'll both be in contention. It's exciting to have these options with a couple of our players going down," he concluded. As of now, seamer Mitchell Starc is the only Aussie bowler to have played every Test in the series.

