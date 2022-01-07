  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Bairstow's determination to Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3

    England has staged a stunning show against Australia in the Ashes 2021-22 Sydney Test. Jonny Bairstow has headlined Day 3 with his century. Here, we analyse the talking points of the day.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Sydney NSW, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 3:29 PM IST
    Australia received a tough time getting rid of England quickly in the first innings of the fourth 2021-22 Ashes Test. On Day 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow of the visitors made things difficult for the hosts, courtesy of his century. With the rain threat looming large for the remaining couple of days, it seems a challenge for the Australians. Meanwhile, we analyse the talking points from Friday here.

    Ben Stokes battling through side strain is an inspiration
    Stokes is suffering from a side strain that he picked up while bowling in the first innings. While he refrained from bowling any further, he is fit to bat. And, despite suffering some pain, he battled through with the bat, playing a reputed knock of 66, keeping England in the hunt. It should come as an inspiration for plenty of other players. At the same time, the innings proved to be paramount for him, considering that he did not have any significant contributions in the series.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test - Jonny Bairstow's century keeps England in the hunt; here's how netizens reacted

    Bairstow - The Saviour
    Bairstow was the talk of the day, thanks to his unbeaten 103. While it was his seventh of his Test career and the second against the Aussies, it happened to be the first in Australia since Alastair Cook in 2017. However, more importantly, he has stabilised the side's middle-order, along with Stokes. It seems England should have had him in the XI since the beginning of the series.

    Mark Wood can bat
    Wood happens to be a pacer primarily. However, his batting abilities surprised the SCG on Friday. While he played a fine knock of 39, his pull shots to Aussie skipper cum pacer Pat Cummins, the number one bowler in the format at present, and the resulting consecutive twin sixes were a delight to watch. Although the same man dismissed him, it has proved that he can give the finishing touches down the order.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test - Ben Stokes unlikely to bowl in 2nd innings after suffering side strain

    Fans try to get under Stokes' skin
    Be it any high-voltage encounter, war of words and staredowns are shared between the two teams on the field. However, when it comes to the Ashes, the fans join in too. At the tea break, with Stokes and Bairstow walking back to the dressing room, a fan reportedly said something to Stokes. The Englishman did not back down and had a lengthy staredown with the guy before the security came in and evicted the man in question. Well, nothing too interesting about it, but what's an Ashes without such staredowns?

