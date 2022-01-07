  • Facebook
    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's century keeps England in the hunt; here's how netizens reacted

    England is fighting Australia in the Ashes 2021-22 Sydney Test. Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten century has helped the visitors avoid a follow-on. Here's how the netizens reacted to it.

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's century keeps England in the hunt against Australia
    Team Newsable
    Sydney NSW, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
    It has been a strong fightback from England in the fourth Test of the 2021-22 Ashes against England. On Day 4, at the Syndey Cricket Ground (SCG), English wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow struck a glamorous century to avoid England from receiving a follow-on. Consequently, netizens were elated by the same.

    England began on Friday (Day 4) at the overnight score of 13/0, while Bairstow arrived at 36/4. With all-rounder Ben Stokes (66), he contributed to a 128-run stand for the fifth wicket, which brought the visitors back in the hunt. After Stokes's dismissal, he was supported by Mark Wood (39), while just before the end of day's play, Bairstow slammed his seventh Test ton, which happened to be his second against the Aussies. Also, he is the first Englishman to do the same Down Under since Alastair Cook (224) in 2017.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test - Ben Stokes unlikely to bowl in 2nd innings after suffering side strain

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, Australian skipper Pat Cummins opted to bat, as the hosts put on an honourable total of 416/8, thanks to Steven Smith (67) and Usman Khawaja (137), while Stuart Broad claimed a fifer. Despite rain interruptions, the play has progressed well, with the English showing some perseverance and fightback, as Stokes and Bairstow have kept the side in the Test at 258/7, trailing by 158 runs, while the Aussies remain determined for a clean sweep.
    Brief scores: AUS 416/8 (Smith- 67, Khawaja- 137; Broad- 5/101) leads ENG 258/7 (Stokes- 66, Bairstow- 103*; Boland- 2/25) by 158 runs.

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 2:10 PM IST
