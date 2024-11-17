Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Why Mohammed Shami's inclusion in Perth clash is crucial for India's success

As India prepares for the eagerly awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, all eyes are on veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and the growing debate over his potential inclusion for the first Test in Perth.

As India prepares for the eagerly awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, all eyes are on veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and the growing debate over his potential inclusion for the first Test in Perth, starting November 22. Shami's standout performance in the Ranji Trophy, which played a key role in Bengal’s victory over Madhya Pradesh, has strengthened the call for his selection in the Indian XI. Further bolstering his case is Shami's established track record of success on Australian soil.

Shami's stellar record Down Under

Shami boasts an impressive record in Australia, claiming 31 wickets in eight Tests at an average of 32.16. Among his standout performances is the unforgettable 6/56 against Australia in Perth during the 2018-19 series. That spell, a masterclass in exploiting pace-friendly conditions, saw him dismantle Australia’s lower order, including a hat-trick opportunity against Tim Paine and Aaron Finch.

Although India lost that match, Shami’s brilliance highlighted his ability to thrive in challenging conditions. His knack for movement off the seam and relentless pace makes him a key weapon, especially on Perth’s bouncy surface.

Shami's recent form reinforces selection

After a year-long injury layoff, Shami’s recent return to form has been remarkable. Playing for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, Shami demonstrated his match-winning ability, picking up seven wickets and contributing a vital 37 runs. His performances were instrumental in Bengal’s narrow 11-run victory over Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, Shami’s fitness and rhythm during the Ranji Trophy game have impressed experts and fans alike. Bowling marathon spells across both innings and delivering crucial breakthroughs under pressure proved his readiness for the rigours of Test cricket.

Additionally, Shami’s ability to extract the best out of pace-friendly tracks like Perth’s makes him a natural fit for India’s bowling attack, which often banks on its pacers to deliver overseas.

Ganguly backs Shami's inclusion for Australia series

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has strongly advocated for Shami’s immediate inclusion in the Australian series. Speaking to RevSportz, Ganguly emphasized Shami’s preparedness and his value to the team in Australian conditions.

“Yeah, I will send him to Australia. He doesn’t need to play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I’ll send him to Australia, even if he misses the Perth Test. He keeps bowling, he should be on the flight, he has bowled today as well. He should be on the next flight to Australia," said Ganguly.

Why India needs Shami at Perth

India’s decision to field four pacers in Perth during the 2018-19 series highlighted the importance of a balanced bowling attack on such surfaces. Shami’s inclusion not only provides a proven wicket-taker but also complements India’s pace battery with his unique ability to bowl long spells and maintain pressure.

Moreover, with Shami back in form and fully fit, his presence could tip the scales in India’s favour in what promises to be a fiercely contested clash. His mastery of Australian conditions, coupled with his current rhythm, makes him indispensable for India’s success in the first Test and the remainder of the series.

On Saturday, a Dainik Bhaskar report claimed that Shami could fly to Australia along with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who recently welcomed a baby boy along with wife Ritika Sajdeh. Although reports suggest that Shami is likely to miss the Perth clash and a decision on his inclusion in India's playing XI will be made after the first Test, fans are adamant that the pacer should be included for the opening match.

Shami’s proven record and knack for delivering in crucial moments could be the key to India’s success in Perth. For India, including Shami in the playing XI for the Perth clash may not just be a strategic decision, but a necessity. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at stake, the pacer could be the catalyst for India to assert dominance on Australian soil once again, while also boosting their chances of securing a spot in next year’s World Test Championship final, following a disappointing 3-0 sweep by New Zealand at home.

