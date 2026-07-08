Why Market Is Down Today: Indian Stock Market Plunges After Trump Ends Iran Ceasefire
Why Market Is Down Today: The Indian stock market was looking up, especially after cargo ships started moving through the Strait of Hormuz. But today, it took a sudden nosedive. What's behind this crash, and will it get worse? Check Now
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Indian stock market in turmoil
Global markets, including India's, were impacted by the conflicts in the West. The Indian stock market had started recovering as the situation calmed down. But just when everyone thought things were stable, the market crashed suddenly, shaking both the Sensex and Nifty.
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Trump's one statement rattles all markets
Just when things seemed to be getting back on track, Donald Trump made a worrying announcement. He declared that the ceasefire with Iran is over, sparking fears of the war escalating. This single statement has hit several stock markets. Crude oil prices shot up by 6%. The US Central Command also launched airstrikes in retaliation for Iran's attacks on civilian ships.
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Fall in the Indian market
Trump's announcement immediately affected the Indian stock market today. Soon after opening, the Sensex plunged by over 550 points. The Nifty also dropped below the 24,250 mark. Mid-cap and small-cap indices both saw losses of about 5%.
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Fall in Rupee value
Right after Trump announced the end of the ceasefire, crude oil prices surged. This caused the rupee's value to fall against the dollar. The price of crude oil crossed $76 a barrel. Since India heavily depends on oil imports, the rupee's value dropped by 0.2%.
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Image Credit : Stock Market\Twitter
Recovery of the Indian market
Market experts believe the Indian market will slowly recover. They point out that Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) are still invested in India. However, they also warn that major global events and the looming threat of war could easily change the situation.
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