Jio Offers Free Bonus Data: Here's How You Can Claim Extra Internet
It's so annoying when your monthly data pack finishes early, right? Many of us have to ask friends for a quick data top-up. But now, Jio is offering free bonus data to solve this exact problem.
No need for another recharge, get bonus data for free
We've all been there—you use a bit too much data, and suddenly your pack is over before the month ends. You miss out on important work emails or WhatsApp updates. Then you have to ask a friend to do a small data recharge. To fix this, Jio is now giving free bonus data with your regular recharge itself. No separate recharge is needed.
5GB extra data free with 56GB
If you are a Jio customer on the Rs. 459 plan, you get 2GB of data per day for 28 days. But with this plan, Jio is also giving a bonus of 5GB for free. You also get other benefits like 100 SMS, Jio TV, Jio Cloud Storage, Google Gemini Pro, and Jio Hotstar access.
20GB free bonus
For those who recharge with Rs. 749 or Rs. 899, you get a three-month validity plan with 2GB of data daily. The best part? Even if you finish your daily data, you don't have to worry. The company gives you an extra 20GB of data that you can use.
5GB bonus data plan
Jio customers who recharge with Rs. 495 or Rs. 545 get 1.5GB and 2GB of data per day, respectively. Once your daily quota is finished, the free 5GB data will come to your rescue. These plans have a 28-day validity and include many other benefits for customers.
No more data recharge hassles
If you often face the problem of having validity but no data, then you should recharge with one of these bonus data plans. This way, you won't have any data-related issues and can avoid the awkwardness of calling friends or family for a data top-up.
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