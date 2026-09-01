Feeling stuck without a job that matches your degree? A viral post shows how a simple tea stall can be a game-changer. It gives a clear calculation on how you can earn nearly ₹5 lakh a year just by selling tea.

For decades, we've been hearing about the huge unemployment problem in our country. The main reason for this is a long list of excuses. Young people often complain that they can't find a job that matches their education. If they do find one, the salary is too low to manage a family. Some feel a certain job is beneath their dignity or not right for their qualifications. Caught in this cycle of 'no, no, no', they just waste their prime years instead of taking up the work they find.

Some are obsessed with government jobs, while others only dream of working in an air-conditioned office. Because of this mindset, they remain jobless and without a salary. In the end, they just sit on social media, blaming the government or politicians and venting their frustration.

We often hear stories of street vendors earning more than software engineers. Think about those selling bondas, tea, or even chaats, which are highly profitable. But many youngsters give up on these ideas. They worry that it's not suitable for their qualifications, what people will say, or how they will find someone to marry if they do such work.

Plenty of Success Stories

However, many success stories have already shown that you can earn a lot from these small businesses. You just have to drop the idea that customers will flock to you from day one. You need to know the tricks to attract customers and the skill to make tasty and unique food that people want. A post that is now going viral talks about exactly this. It explains how you can earn a minimum of five lakh rupees a year, after all expenses, just by selling tea. If you go and talk to anyone who makes a living selling tea and coffee, they will tell you this is true.

The post was shared on an Instagram handle called 'kannadaudyamee'. Many agree that if you set up a tea shop in a crowded area, like near a park or any place that attracts a lot of people, this plan can definitely work. The post mentions the price of tea as ₹10, but in big cities like Bengaluru, the price on the street is already ₹15-₹20. If you consider that, the profit could even double. The calculation also includes shop rent, but if you set up a small tent on the street, you won't have that expense either (though, let's be honest, you might have to pay off local authorities in some places!). Here’s the calculation they provided:

Here's the Simple Math

Price of one cup of tea - ₹10

200 cups sold per day - ₹2,000

Sales for 30 days - ₹60,000

Cost of making tea - ₹15,000

Shop rent - ₹5,000

Final monthly earnings - ₹40,000

Per year - ₹4.80 lakh