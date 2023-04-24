Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched at Rs 7.46 lakh; 5 things to know before booking it

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 3:41 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Fronx mini-SUV at a starting price of Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.  Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available with two petrol engines which can be availed with manual as well automatic transmission options in the Indian market
     

    In the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Fronx mini-SUV with a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which had its world debut at the Auto Expo 2023 in January, is offered with two petrol engines as well as manual and automatic transmission options. The mini-SUV is also available for purchase through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, with monthly membership fees beginning at Rs 17,378.

    Exteriors: The Fronx has a number of athletic features including roof rails, chiselled wheel arches, precisely cut alloy wheels, muscular fenders, and side body cladding, all of which are part of NEXA's unique "Crafted Futurism" design language. The NEXWave grille, chrome accents, and distinctive NEXTre' crystal block DRLs are shown on the front fascia. The large, linked LED rear combination lights that span the width of the car are a highlight of the rear appearance.

    Interiors:  A dual-tone, contrasting colour combination of Bordeaux and Black is available for the interior upholstery. The dashboard also has a high gloss silver inlay and a matte finish that looks like metal.

    Additional features: The Fronx's significant features include a 9-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree view camera, a wireless smartphone charger, and a Head Up Display with turn-by-turn navigation. Additionally, the top-of-the-line models include a "Surround Sense" powered by "ARKAMYS" sound system.

    Suzuki Connect, an integrated next-generation telematics system that delivers more than 40 connected automobile capabilities, deserves special recognition.

    Safety features: The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which is built on the Suzuki HEARTECT platform, is equipped with 6 airbags, 3-point ELR seatbelts, ESP with Hill Hold Assist & roll over mitigation, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages, among other safety features.

    Colours: Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Bluish Black, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red, Earthen Brown, Splendid Silver with Bluish Black Roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black Roof, and Earthen Brown with Bluish Black Roof are the 10 colours that are offered for the mini-SUV. These colours are both monochromatic and dual-tone.

