Viral photo shows Tata Harrier's front fascia melting in Bengaluru

A viral photo of Tata Harrier's bumper and grille melting has surfaced on social media. The car owner claimed that his car was parked in the Bangalore heat for 10 hours on April 12th. However, Tata Motors is yet to officially respond to the claims.

The majority of the country has entered summer, and reports of heatwaves and increasing temperatures are coming in from various regions. It appears that high heat is having an impact on not just humans and animals but even automobiles.

A Tata Harrier owner recently tweeted that his SUV's bumper and grille had melted when it was parked outside in the intense Bengaluru heat. The owner also posted pictures of the SUV's melted panels.

On Twitter, Saurav Nahata posted the pictures. He wrote that he purchased the Tata Harrier in December 2021 after reading favourable reports about its construction quality. Additionally, the consumer stated in his post that he is shocked to see how casually the top brand is treating the important incident.

The plastic panel behind the LED DRL has really caved in, as can be seen in the photos, and the paint is also flaking off the surface. Similar patterns can be seen on the SUV's front grille, which suggests that the grille has melted due to heat.

Currently, one of the most well-liked SUVs in the nation is the Tata Harrier. The manufacturer is presently working on a facelift for this SUV, which has been available since 2019. A 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine that produces 170 PS and 350 NM of maximum torque powers the Tata Harrier. Both a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox are offered for the SUV.

(Photo: @iamsauravnahata | Twitter)