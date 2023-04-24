Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral photo shows Tata Harrier's front fascia melting in Bengaluru

    A viral photo of Tata Harrier's bumper and grille melting has surfaced on social media.  The car owner claimed that his car was parked in the Bangalore heat for 10 hours on April 12th. However, Tata Motors is yet to officially respond to the claims.

    Viral photo shows Tata Harrier front fascia melting in Bengaluru gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    The majority of the country has entered summer, and reports of heatwaves and increasing temperatures are coming in from various regions. It appears that high heat is having an impact on not just humans and animals but even automobiles.

    A Tata Harrier owner recently tweeted that his SUV's bumper and grille had melted when it was parked outside in the intense Bengaluru heat. The owner also posted pictures of the SUV's melted panels.

    Also Read | All electric Volkswagen ID.7 sedan debuts with 700 km range; Check out all details

    On Twitter, Saurav Nahata posted the pictures. He wrote that he purchased the Tata Harrier in December 2021 after reading favourable reports about its construction quality. Additionally, the consumer stated in his post that he is shocked to see how casually the top brand is treating the important incident.

    The plastic panel behind the LED DRL has really caved in, as can be seen in the photos, and the paint is also flaking off the surface. Similar patterns can be seen on the SUV's front grille, which suggests that the grille has melted due to heat.

    Also Read | 2023 Hyundai Creta facelift bookings begin in Malaysia; Here are all details

    Currently, one of the most well-liked SUVs in the nation is the Tata Harrier. The manufacturer is presently working on a facelift for this SUV, which has been available since 2019.  A 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine that produces 170 PS and 350 NM of maximum torque powers the Tata Harrier. Both a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox are offered for the SUV.

    (Photo: @iamsauravnahata | Twitter)

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 2:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny price leaked Will it cost under Rs 10 lakh details here gcw

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny price leaked? Will it cost under Rs 10 lakh?

    The Drive EP06: 5 iconic motorcycles of yesteryear - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP06: 5 iconic motorcycles of yesteryear - WATCH

    2023 Lexus RX launched in India price starts at Rs 95 80 lakh Check variants features other details gcw

    2023 Lexus RX launched in India, price starts at Rs 95.80 lakh; Check variants, features, other details

    2023 Hyundai Creta facelift bookings begin in Malaysia Here are all details gcw

    2023 Hyundai Creta facelift bookings begin in Malaysia; Here are all details

    All electric Volkswagen ID 7 sedan debuts with 700 km range Check out all details gcw

    All electric Volkswagen ID.7 sedan debuts with 700 km range; Check out all details

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, Bangalore vs Rajasthan: Virat Kohli blows kiss to Anushka Sharma post-RCB victory over RR; hurts himself in a dance-out later (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kohli blows kiss to Anushka post-RCB victory over RR; hurts himself in a dance-out later (WATCH)

    Not bad to consider PM Narendra Modi as God Former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari video goes viral snt

    'Not bad to consider PM Modi as God...': Former Maharashtra governor Koshyari's video goes viral

    Netizens slam Samantha Ruth Prabhu's American accent at Citadel London premiere vma

    Netizens slam Samantha Ruth Prabhu's American accent at Citadel London premiere

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 23

    From the India Gate: Bitter sweet pancakes, storm in the teacup and more

    Apple India stores hire highly qualified workers more job openings listed Check salary perks other details gcw

    Apple India stores hire highly qualified workers, more job openings listed; Check salary, perks, other details

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon