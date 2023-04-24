Maruti Suzuki Jimny price leaked? Will it cost under Rs 10 lakh?

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV have leaked online before its official launch. This Mahindra Thar-rival off-roader is likely to be priced from Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Prior of its official release, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny pricing has been revealed online, and it is expected to significantly reduce Mahindra Thar sales. One of the most anticipated SUVs in India is the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which will compete with the incoming Mahindra Thar 5-door. Mahindra Thar has just given the lifestyle SUV market in India a much-needed boost, and the new Jimny will undoubtedly ride that wave. More than 3 million Jimny SUVs have been sold by Suzuki worldwide, but India is one of the first nations to receive the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door.

Maruti Suzuki unveiled all the information about the Jimny 5-door at Auto Expo 2023, but the cost of the SUV wasn't made public until now. According to a leaked dealer's invoice, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. This indicates that the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will provide users with additional features and 4X4 at a far lower cost. There will be two Maruti Suzuki Jimny models available: Zeta and Alpha.

Priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Zeta version with a manual gearbox and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Alpha variant with an automated gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door may be reserved for Rs 11,000 at NEXA stores in India. A 1.5-liter petrol engine with naturally aspirated combustion powers the new Jimny, generating 103 horsepower and a maximum torque of 134 Nm. Customers can select between a 4-speed automatic gearbox and a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The new Jimny 5-door SUV will include a 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Arkamys speakers, among other things. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill hold control, hill descent control, reverse parking sensors with a rear parking camera, and other safety features will be included.

