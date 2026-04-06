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Weekly Horoscope, April 6 to 12: Discover Your Love, Career, Money, and Health Predictions
Weekly horoscope for April 6 to 12, 2026 highlights Mercury’s transit in Pisces forming a three-planet alignment. This brings luck for some zodiac signs, while others may face challenges.
Weekly horoscope for April 6 to 12
Astrology Weekly Forecast: The second week of April 2026 runs from the 6th to the 12th. During this time, apart from the Moon, only Mercury will change its sign. The Moon will journey from Scorpio to Capricorn, while Mercury will move from Aquarius into Pisces. Mars and Saturn are already positioned in Pisces, forming a three-planet 'Trigrahi' yoga. This will impact all 12 zodiac signs. Let's find out how the next 7 days will unfold for each sign.
Aries
This week will bring mixed results for you. You'll be very busy with household chores. The week might start on a weak note due to health issues. You could face losses in your import-export business. Don't ignore others' interests for your own gain. Your habit of being suspicious could cause problems.
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Obstacles related to your child's marriage may be resolved this week. You might think about buying a new vehicle. Thursday and Saturday will be especially lucky for you. There's a good chance of success in competitive exams. Salaried individuals might get a transfer. You will be successful in paying back borrowed money. This is not a good time for people in politics.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
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