Obstacles related to your child's marriage may be resolved this week. You might think about buying a new vehicle. Thursday and Saturday will be especially lucky for you. There's a good chance of success in competitive exams. Salaried individuals might get a transfer. You will be successful in paying back borrowed money. This is not a good time for people in politics.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.