Xiaomi 13 Pro with Leica cameras to be launched on THIS date in India

The company has confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will launch in India on February 26 and the live stream will start at 9:30PM. The launch ceremony will be livestreamed on Xiaomi's social media pages and on the company's official website, mi.com. Here is everything you need to know.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will launch in India on February 26. The manufacturer has announced the launch date for its top-tier 5G phone and even mentioned that the global debut would occur on the same day. The majority of the information regarding the Xiaomi 13 Pro is available online because it was first introduced in China in December of last year.

It is anticipated that the Indian model would share characteristics with the Chinese model. The Xiaomi 13 Pro model is available in China with a large 6.7-inch OLED screen that supports 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. The screen has a QHD+ resolution and is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Given that this is a flagship phone, it is not unexpected that it boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The Xiaomi 13 Pro's Leica-powered camera technology has significantly improved over that of its predecessor. The system consists of three telephoto, wide, and ultra-wide 50 megapixel camera sensors. The telephoto lens is compatible with 3.2x optical zoom. A 32-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front.

For biometric authentication, there is a fingerprint sensor underneath the display. The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a sizable 4,820mAh battery inside. Xiaomi is included a 120W charger in the package, in contrast to major tech companies like Apple and Samsung which no longer include one with phones.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 4,999, which is around Rs 59,200 in India when converted. Around India, the premium phone is anticipated to cost in the same ballpark.

