Nothing Phone (2) to launch in late 2023; Here's everything we know so far

The Nothing Phone (2) will reportedly be announced in the third quarter of 2023. It is said to offer a “flagship grade” experience to users. The Nothing Phone (2) could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series SoC.

It is hardly a surprise that the Nothing Phone (2) will debut shortly because business CEO Carl Pei has made hints that the product is on the way. He has acknowledged that the US is one of the brand's important markets and that the new 5G phone will be released in this country.

A media report claims that the Nothing Phone (2) will be announced in the third quarter of 2023. The device will essentially be available in the second part of the year. The future 5G phone's precise release date is not yet revealed.

The business astounded everyone by introducing its first phone with an eye-catching and distinctive design, something we no longer see on the market. While Nothing's initial 5G phone did garner a lot of attention, it now has to be seen if the firm will be able to uphold its reputation and appeal with the next model. The CEO of Nothing has made fun of Samsung for selling new Samsung Galaxy phones with an outdated design. As a result, the company is anticipated to introduce the next generation.

According to the report, the Nothing Phone (2) would provide customers with a "flagship quality" experience, indicating that the business plans to market its next product to owners of high-end smartphones.

The 5,000mAh battery within the Nothing Phone (2) is reported to be an improvement over the 4,500mAh battery found in the device's predecessor. Fast charging is probably supported by the device. It is said to have an AMOLED screen with capability for a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is not unexpected given that these are the standard screen specifications one would anticipate in the high pricing bracket.

