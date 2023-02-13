Valentine's Day offer: Gift your loved one Nothing Phone (1) as its available for Rs 4,749

If you are planning to gift a smartphone to your partner on Valentine’s Day, you can consider the Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, Apple iPhone 11 and smartphones that are available at a great discount in the Flipkart Valentine’s Day sale.

The globe is commemorating the day of love on Valentine's Day (February 14). Valentine's Day is observed on the final day of Valentine's Week, which starts on February 7 with Rose Day. Valentine's Week is a time when couples show their appreciation for one another with special gifts, outings, celebrations, and other cheer-inducing activities.

If you're thinking about getting your significant other a present for Valentine's Day, Flipkart is now running a special sale with some very appealing discounts on items from a wide range of categories. Consider the Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, Apple iPhone 11, and other smartphones that are offered at a significant discount in the Flipkart Valentine's Day sale if you want to give your lover a smartphone for Valentine's Day.

On Flipkart, the Nothing Phone (1) is presently marked down by Rs 11,000 to Rs 26,999. Additionally, customers can receive additional discounts of up to Rs 1,000 on EMI purchases made using their American Express, Bank of Baroda, or IDFC FIRST Bank credit cards, bringing the cost of the phone down to Rs 25,999. Further reducing the cost of Nothing Phone (1) to Rs 4,749 is Flipkart's offer of up to Rs 21,250 discount in return for your previous smartphone.

The Nothing Phone 1 has two back cameras, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, a 4,500mAh battery, a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, a transparent rear panel with LED notifications. Priced between Rs 26,999 and Rs 35,999, the phone is available in two finishes and three storage configurations. The Nothing Phone 1 debuted in India back in July 2022, with a price tag of Rs 33,999.

