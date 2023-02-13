Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Valentine's Day offer: Gift your loved one Nothing Phone (1) as its available for Rs 4,749

    If you are planning to gift a smartphone to your partner on Valentine’s Day, you can consider the Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, Apple iPhone 11 and smartphones that are available at a great discount in the Flipkart Valentine’s Day sale.

    Valentine Day offer Want to gift your loved one smartphone Nothing Phone 1 available for Rs 4749 on Flipkart gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

    The globe is commemorating the day of love on Valentine's Day (February 14). Valentine's Day is observed on the final day of Valentine's Week, which starts on February 7 with Rose Day. Valentine's Week is a time when couples show their appreciation for one another with special gifts, outings, celebrations, and other cheer-inducing activities.

    If you're thinking about getting your significant other a present for Valentine's Day, Flipkart is now running a special sale with some very appealing discounts on items from a wide range of categories. Consider the Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, Apple iPhone 11, and other smartphones that are offered at a significant discount in the Flipkart Valentine's Day sale if you want to give your lover a smartphone for Valentine's Day.

    Also Read | Valentine’s Day offer: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart; all details here

    On Flipkart, the Nothing Phone (1) is presently marked down by Rs 11,000 to Rs 26,999. Additionally, customers can receive additional discounts of up to Rs 1,000 on EMI purchases made using their American Express, Bank of Baroda, or IDFC FIRST Bank credit cards, bringing the cost of the phone down to Rs 25,999. Further reducing the cost of Nothing Phone (1) to Rs 4,749 is Flipkart's offer of up to Rs 21,250 discount in return for your previous smartphone.

    The Nothing Phone 1 has two back cameras, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, a 4,500mAh battery, a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, a transparent rear panel with LED notifications. Priced between Rs 26,999 and Rs 35,999, the phone is available in two finishes and three storage configurations. The Nothing Phone 1 debuted in India back in July 2022, with a price tag of Rs 33,999. 

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 44,999 ahead of Valentine's Day; Know how to grab the deal

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oppo Find N2 Flip to launch globally on February 15 will take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gcw

    Oppo Find N2 Flip to launch globally on February 15; will take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

    iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Ultra likely to have new camera bump Report gcw

    iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Ultra likely to have 'new camera bump': Report

    Valentines Day offer Apple iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 21999 on Flipkart and its a perfect gift gcw

    Valentine's Day offer: Apple iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 21,999 & it's a perfect gift

    Realme 10 Pro Coca Cola edition phone launched at Rs 20999 special retail box from price specs other details gcw

    Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition phone launched at Rs 20,999 with special retail box; Check out details

    Valentines Day offer Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 36999 on Flipkart all details here gcw

    Valentine’s Day offer: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart; all details here

    Recent Stories

    PM Narendra Modi attends 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Bengaluru Air Force station AJR

    'World's trust on India has increased': PM Modi at Aero India 2023

    Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome baby number 4; social media users go crazy RBA

    Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome baby number 4; social media users go crazy

    Is Megan Fox-Machine Gun Kelly still together? Netizens go crazy as actress deletes MGK's photos from Insta RBA

    Is Megan Fox-Machine Gun Kelly still together? Netizens go crazy as actress deletes MGK's photos from Insta

    US fighter jet F-16 shoots down another mysterious flying object over Michigan State, third in 3 days AJR

    US fighter jet F-16 shoots down another mysterious flying object over Michigan State, third in 3 days

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth's reception: Disha Patani gets brutally trolled for her Revealing outfit (Pictures) RBA

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth's reception: Disha Patani gets brutally trolled for her Revealing outfit (Pictures)

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon