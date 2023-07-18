Sealed original Apple iPhone model sold for whopping Rs 1.3 crore at an auction

An original first-generation Apple iPhone model, was sold at auction for approximately $158,000 (around Rs 1.3 crore). The auctioned iPhone came from a former Apple engineer. The 4GB variant of the first-generation iPhone was launched in 2007 at $499.

With the release of the original iPhone, Steve Jobs transformed cellphones. With a touchscreen, music integration, internet browsing, music streaming, and many other capabilities, the mobile genuinely evolved into a smartphone. Because of this, the original iPhone from the first generation is not just a phone but also a collectable, especially if it is still factory sealed. These unused iPhones have been sold at auction for thousands of dollars. The iPhone 1st generation, however, set a new record for becoming the most expensive iPhone at a recent auction.

The 4GB model of the first iPhone, on show at LCG Auction, fetched a startling $158,000 (about Rs 1.3 crore). The projected selling price for the iPhone was between $50,000 and $100,000, according to 9to5 Mac. On June 30, the auction for this uncommon 4GB model began at $10,000. However, because to strong demand, the price quickly increased dramatically. The offer immediately increased from $67,000 to $158,644 and then dropped again. This price is 250 per cent more than the previous record, which was established in February for a limited-edition 4GB original iPhone for $63,000 (about Rs 51.6 Lakh).

Notably, the 4GB version of the first iPhone was introduced in 2007 at $499, or around Rs 40,000. With the last sale, the 4GB variant's value has climbed by 318 times over the previous 16 years.

Apple is anticipated to introduce its next series, most likely the iPhone 15 series, in the autumn of 2023. The most notable change, according to rumours, will be the first time the Lightning connector will be replaced by USB-C in the series. Apple is also said to replace the mechanical volume and power buttons on its phones with solid-state ones. There are also rumours that a new titanium design will be added to the Pro line-up. Additionally, it's anticipated that Apple may possibly introduce the iPhone 15 Ultra in 2024.

