WhatsApp working on Channel notification feature, users to get notification for its availability

Meta-owned instant messenger, WhatsApp, is rolling out the ability to be informed when a channel is available to certain users on Android, WABetaInfo reported. The update is a follow-up of the app’s one-way broadcast private tool, “WhatsApp Channels”, which will notify the users about the tool’s availability on their phones.

WhatsApp last month launched a new broadcasting tool for users called Channels. It is a one-way broadcast tool that allows users to send messages to a large number of recipients. All WhatsApp users have not yet received the functionality. The chat business is now developing a new feature to let users know when the function will be available on their WhatsApp accounts. According to WaBetaInfo, this functionality will let users know when their accounts can use the Channels feature. The Channels feature is currently in beta testing and is only available in select countries.

The "Notify me" option will be an addition to the WhatsApp settings menu that will enable the new channel notification functionality. Users who touch on this button will be put on a waiting list and informed when their account may utilise the Channels function.

Users may build and join huge groups of individuals using the Channels function. Businesses, corporations, and other entities that must connect with a sizable population may find it to be a potent tool.

Users will be able to get notifications using the new functionality when the Channels feature becomes accessible for their accounts. Users will be assisted in joining Channels as soon as they become accessible.

Meanwhile, according to reports, WhatsApp is preparing to introduce a new function dubbed Official Chat for advice and techniques. Everyone will be kept up to date on the most recent programme updates and informed of the most recent security settings so they may adopt them to safeguard their accounts through the official WhatsApp chat.

Additionally, the user interface has been updated to make it simpler to use for first-time users. Those who do not wish to receive messages from the official chat, however, can either block or archive them.