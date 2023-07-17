Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp working on Channel notification feature, users to get notification for its availability

    Meta-owned instant messenger, WhatsApp, is rolling out the ability to be informed when a channel is available to certain users on Android, WABetaInfo reported. The update is a follow-up of the app’s one-way broadcast private tool, “WhatsApp Channels”, which will notify the users about the tool’s availability on their phones.

    WhatsApp working on Channel notification feature users to get notification for its availability gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    WhatsApp last month launched a new broadcasting tool for users called Channels. It is a one-way broadcast tool that allows users to send messages to a large number of recipients. All WhatsApp users have not yet received the functionality. The chat business is now developing a new feature to let users know when the function will be available on their WhatsApp accounts. According to WaBetaInfo, this functionality will let users know when their accounts can use the Channels feature. The Channels feature is currently in beta testing and is only available in select countries.

    The "Notify me" option will be an addition to the WhatsApp settings menu that will enable the new channel notification functionality. Users who touch on this button will be put on a waiting list and informed when their account may utilise the Channels function.

    Users may build and join huge groups of individuals using the Channels function. Businesses, corporations, and other entities that must connect with a sizable population may find it to be a potent tool.

    Users will be able to get notifications using the new functionality when the Channels feature becomes accessible for their accounts. Users will be assisted in joining Channels as soon as they become accessible.

    Meanwhile, according to reports, WhatsApp is preparing to introduce a new function dubbed Official Chat for advice and techniques. Everyone will be kept up to date on the most recent programme updates and informed of the most recent security settings so they may adopt them to safeguard their accounts through the official WhatsApp chat. 

    Additionally, the user interface has been updated to make it simpler to use for first-time users. Those who do not wish to receive messages from the official chat, however, can either block or archive them.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme Pad 2 with 120Hz 2K Super Display to launch in India on July 19 here is what we know gcw

    Realme Pad 2 with 120Hz 2K Super Display to launch in India on July 19

    Some job losses are inevitable: UK new AI task force head on Artificial Intelligence

    Some job losses are inevitable: UK new AI task force head on Artificial Intelligence

    Apple may introduce iPhone 15 in a new pink colour Report gcw

    Apple may introduce iPhone 15 in a new pink colour: Report

    Man receives quinoa seeds after ordering camera lens worth Rs 90,000 online; Amazon responds AJR

    Man receives quinoa seeds after ordering camera lens worth Rs 90,000 online; Amazon responds

    Nothing launches first store in India it is in Bengaluru check details gcw

    Nothing launches first store in India & it is in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    'The Happiness Project' to 'Me Before You': 7 best popular feel good books MSW EAI

    'The Happiness Project' to 'Me Before You': 7 best popular feel-good books

    cricket Ashes 2023: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in England's Playing XI for Old Trafford Ashes Test osf

    Ashes 2023: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in England's Playing XI for Old Trafford Ashes Test

    City Palace to Lake Pichola: 10 majestic gems of Udaipur's enchanting heritage ATG EAI

    City Palace to Lake Pichola: 10 majestic gems of Udaipur's enchanting heritage

    Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, celebrates Apollo 11's 54th anniversary with special steak and eggs meal snt

    Buzz Aldrin, second man on moon, celebrates Apollo 11's 54th anniversary with special steak and eggs meal

    Monalisa SUPER-SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SUPER-SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song goes viral-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon