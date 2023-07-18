Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus opens new store in THIS city and expands its offline presence

    The new OnePlus store is designed to provide customers with a space where they can get hands-on with OnePlus products and experience them. The tech giant has launched a new offline store in Bengaluru. This will give customers hands-on experience with OnePlus products.

    In India, OnePlus has established a new store and increased its physical presence. The business has disclosed that the new location is at Bengaluru's renowned Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross, Kanakapura Road. The goal of this store is to give users a place where they can interact directly with and use OnePlus products.

    Customers will have the opportunity to explore the company's full product ecosystem at the new OnePlus Experience Store, which includes its premium flagship smartphones, Nord devices, OnePlus TVs, monitors, wearables, and more. The business, which has a large space measuring 1711 square feet, is located on the second floor of the busy The Forum Mall.

    "The store provides community members with a distinctive shopping experience that enables them to test-drive and buy the recently released OnePlus 11 and the new OnePlus Pad. The OnePlus devices' seamless linked ecosystem experience is also available to visitors," the firm stated in a statement.

    Samsung has opened a new Premium Experience Store in the Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad, so OnePlus is not the first company to do so. Through zones centred on Samsung's connected ecosystem, including SmartThings, smartphones, laptops, audio, gaming, and lifestyle televisions, customers can enjoy the full spectrum of products from Samsung at the new location.

    For those who will be visiting the shop in the first week, Samsung has also disclosed some of the deals. On sales of certain Samsung items, consumers are guaranteed rewards on purchases of Rs 20,000 and above, double loyalty points, and Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 2,999. The student discount offer also includes other special incentives that customers may take advantage of. Smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and smartphones all have discounts of up to 10%, and some items have cashback offers of up to Rs 8,000. Samsung is also offering to provide students discounts of up to Rs 21,000 off.

