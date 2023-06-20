Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic prices leaked ahead of Unpacked event

The new Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. The Galaxy Unpacked may take place on July 28. Samsung may also launch the Galaxy Tab S-series at the event.

Launch of Samsung's next Galaxy Watch 6 series appears to be imminent. At the Galaxy Unpacked event in July, the business could also present the Galaxy Z Fold smartphones, as well as its new smartwatches. The cost of the Watch 6 series has been speculated about prior to the formal announcement. This year, the Watch series may include a Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, and there appears to be no Watch Pro variant like last year.

According to media reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 series prices in France have been leaked. The 40mm Bluetooth version of the Watch 6 might cost as little as EUR 319.99 (about Rs 28,700), while the 40mm LTE version can cost as much as EUR 369.99 (roughly Rs 31,200). According to Android Authority, the beginning price of the Galaxy Watch 6 is now EUR 100 more costly than the Watch 5's pricing last year. The price of the Galaxy Watch 5 ranged from Rs 27,999 for the Bluetooth model to Rs 32,999 for the LTE model.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) update: Carl Pei reveals 'nice' accessory ahead of July 11 global launch

The standard Watch 6 may also come in a 44mm version with Bluetooth and 4G for EUR 349.99 and EUR 399.99, respectively (about Rs 31,400 and Rs 35,800).

The Watch 6 Classic, on the other hand, is available in two sizes, 43mm and 47mm. Price estimates for the 43mm Bluetooth and LTE variants range between EUR 419.99 (about Rs 37,700) and EUR 469.99 (around Rs 42,100). According to reports, the prices for the 47mm versions would be EUR 449.99 (about Rs 40,300) and EUR 499.99 (approximately Rs 44,800). The new report comes days after the design of the Galaxy Watch 6 series got leaked.

Also Read | Realme 11 Pro series surpasses first sales record of 200K, smashes previous records

The renders also show the Watch 6 models in cream, silver, and black options. The Exynos W930 SoC and new health features might be additional important specifications. The collaboration between Samsung and Google to enhance WearOS may continue.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 might possibly be unveiled by Samsung during the forthcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2023. It is anticipated that both folding smartphones would use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm. A larger cover display, similar to the one on the most recent Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, is also anticipated for the Galaxy Flip 5, which is also scheduled to debut in India around the same time.

Also Read | WhatsApp update: Want to share your screen during video calls? Here's how it works