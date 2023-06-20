Nothing Phone (2) update: Carl Pei reveals 'nice' accessory ahead of July 11 global launch

Nothing Phone (2) update: The cable shares the London-based tech startup’s see-through aesthetic of some of its other notable products including phone and wireless earbuds. Nothing Phone (2) is set for global launch on July 11.

Nothing Phone (2) itself maybe a mystery for now, but at least its charging cable will be “nice”. The CEO and the founder of Nothing, Carl Pei, shared the USB Type-C charging cable's design on Twitter. The cable has the same transparent design as some of the London-based tech company's other well-known products, such as its phone and wireless earbuds. On July 11, Nothing Phone (2) is scheduled to go worldwide.

The Phone (2)’s “new” charging cable makes the Phone (1)’s white version simple and generic, even boring some might say. This year, Nothing has replaced it with a transparent design, with branding visible inside the see-through central section between the two USB Type-C terminals. It's a little but significant crucial alteration and detail from a business whose goal statement appears to be to disrupt the tedium of sameness and strive for uncommon design features.

The company's previous products, Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Ear (1), Nothing Ear Stick, and Nothing Ear (2), all have a similar yet distinctive appearance. As for the Phone (2) itself, the leaks indicate that there won't be many differences from the Phone (1).

Carl Pei, being as vocal as he is on social media, has obviously denied all the ongoing rumours. With the cable design drop, hopefully, more details about Nothing’s most premium phone to date will be revealed soon. Phone (2) is being touted as one of the most sustainable smartphones on the market with 3x more recycled or bio-based parts than Phone (1). It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and have a 6.7-inch display and a 4,700mAh battery.

