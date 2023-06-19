Realme 11 Pro series surpasses first sales record of 200K, smashes previous records

Realme's first ever 200MP camera smartphone has only been available to buy in India. Despite this, the OEM now claims that the 11 Pro Plus and its 11 Pro sibling have already sold more "First Sale" units than any other mobile device in its price-tier on Flipkart.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G was launched in India last week at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a 200 MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 11W fast charging.

It turns out that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer was able to break record of 200K for first sales and smashed all previous number series records.

About the Realme 11 Pro series

The phones have full-HD+ curved screens with up to 360Hz touch sampling rates (1,080 x 2,412 pixel resolution). Realme UI 4.0, a skin on top of Android 13, comes preinstalled on the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ dual nano SIM-capable smartphones. They include up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage on octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoCs.

A 100-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor are included in the Realme 11 Pro 5G's dual rear camera setup as standard equipment. At the top of the display, a punch-hole slot houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera sensor.

A 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 main sensor with Super OIS capability, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor are all included on the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G's triple rear camera setup. A 32-megapixel selfie camera is included inside the phone. Both models feature 5,000mAh batteries, and the Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro both support 100W SuperVOOC and 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, respectively.

The 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is launched at Rs 27,000 and the 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 29,999.