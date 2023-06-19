Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp update: Want to share your screen during video calls? Here's how it works

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app is releasing a screen-sharing feature for video calls on its platform. When using this feature, everything on your screen, including notifications, will be recorded and shared remotely with the people currently connected to the video call.

    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 3:16 PM IST

    The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is releasing a screen-sharing feature for video calls on its platform. With this feature, users can share the content of their devices during a video call, making it easier to collaborate, demonstrate, and troubleshoot various tasks or issues remotely.

    "We informed a few beta testers about a recently introduced feature: the capacity to share the device screen. We can confirm that some beta testers may be able to play with the same feature after installing the most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.12.0.74 update through the TestFlight app," according to WABetaInfo.

    You will notice a new icon at the bottom of a video call if the functionality is enabled for your WhatsApp account; selecting it will allow you to share your screen with everyone on the conversation.

    Also Read | Motorola Razr 40 Ultra teased on Amazon ahead of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch

    When utilising this function, everything activity on your screen—including notifications—will be captured and sent to the individuals who are presently participating in the video conference for remote viewing.

    The "Do Not Disturb" mode (or your chosen attention mode) is advised in this situation to prevent unwanted messages, according to a WABetaInfo report.

    According to the report, users will have complete control over this feature, even though your screen content is continuously shared during the video call, you can stop it whenever you want. Additionally, only when you provide permission is the information on your screen shared.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series update: Apple's upcoming smartphone to get MASSIVE upgrades

    Some beta testers who install the most recent version of WhatsApp beta for iOS through the TestFlight app can share the contents of their screen during a video conversation, and it will be made available to even more people over the next several weeks, according to the report.

    Additionally, WhatsApp is trying to enable support for Meta Quest on the Android beta as a paired device. It will be able to use this capability to connect an existing WhatsApp account to a Meta Quest gadget, claims WABetaInfo.

