A viral social media post claims a man from Ghaziabad, Majid, suffered severe burns after his month-old Samsung Galaxy S26 allegedly exploded in his pocket. The incident, which reportedly happened while he was traveling, has sparked online outrage, with users demanding answers from Samsung regarding the phone's battery failure.

A viral social media post claims that a Samsung Galaxy S26 exploded inside a Ghaziabad man’s pocket, causing severe burns to his hands and lower body. Online users are furious over the occurrence and are seeking explanations from Samsung regarding the phone's purported battery failure.

The man, Majid, was going from Ghaziabad to his village in Dankaur, Greater Noida, when he realised that his about one-month-old smartphone had gotten abnormally hot, according to a post that went viral on Reddit and was then reposted on X.

According to the post, the gadget started to smoke while it was still in his pants pocket. The phone apparently exploded and seriously injured Majid before he could remove it. He is presently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital after locals allegedly raced to his help.

Significant damage to the phone appears to be visible in the photos that go with the viral post, including a severely burnt battery region and a melted back panel. The incident was reported as "Another day, another explosion: Galaxy S26 exploded in a man's pocket in India, seriously injuring the owner" in a post on the subreddit r/samsuunggalaxy.

According to the post, Majid observed his phone getting unusually hot while returning to his village in Dankaur after visiting Ghaziabad. He said that the gadget then started to emit smoke, but it supposedly exploded before he could take it out of his pocket.

Majid allegedly suffered significant burns to his lower torso and both hands as a result of the explosion. According to the post, bystanders hurried to his help and transported him to a local hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment.

Viral Reddit Post

Majid bought the Samsung phone from DG Com at The Grand Venice Mall in Greater Noida around a month before to the event, according to the Reddit thread. According to his account, the handset had been functioning normally before the alleged explosion.

Questioning what may have caused the incident, the post ended with a sarcastic remark aimed at Samsung: “How do you now explain this Samsung? Is it also because the owner dropped it on the ground?" The claim subsequently gained traction on social media and was also shared on X by @Cartidise, prompting users to debate whether smartphone manufacturers should be held responsible when devices allegedly overheat or catch fire.