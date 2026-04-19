Samsung Galaxy S27 leaks suggest a 200MP camera, powerful new chipset, and UFS 5.0 storage for the Ultra model. The next-gen flagship could bring major performance and camera upgrades if rumours hold true.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series hit the market just two months ago, but the tech world is already buzzing with rumours about its successor, the Galaxy S27 series. The latest chatter suggests that this new lineup might feature the next-gen UFS 5.0 storage technology.

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This new storage tech was officially announced last year, with its first specs revealed only this year. It's expected to start appearing in smartphones by late 2026 or early 2027.

Galaxy S27 Series Leaks

According to a leak shared on the platform Naver, Samsung might not include UFS 5.0 in all S27 models. Instead, it could be reserved for a select few. This limited rollout is likely due to the ongoing global shortage of memory and chipsets. The report also suggests that the base storage configurations won't see any major changes.

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It seems the Galaxy S27 Ultra will be the main model to get the UFS 5.0 storage upgrade. The standard S27 and S27+ models will probably stick with the current UFS 4.0 or UFS 4.1 technology. This would give the Ultra model a clear performance advantage.

Leaks also point to the Galaxy S27 Ultra being powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor. On the camera front, it's expected to have a quad-camera setup headlined by a 200-megapixel main sensor. There are also hints that it will use Lofic technology for better light capture. Other reports say the S Pen support and digitizer system will continue to be a feature of the Ultra model.

A Look at the Current Galaxy S26 Ultra

For context, the current Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 2600 nits of brightness. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and features a quad-camera setup with a 200MP primary camera. The phone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery, supporting 60W wired and 25W wireless charging.

Of course, all this information is just speculation until Samsung makes an official announcement. But for now, the hype around Samsung's next-generation flagship is definitely building up.

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