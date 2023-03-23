Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G 'special commerce sale' begin; Know all about smartphones

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G general availability is pegged for March 28 but the South Korean major will offer buyers early access to its new Galaxy A-series phones through a “live commerce” event from March 23. Know all about the smartphones.

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G A34 5G special commerce sale begin Know all about the smartphones gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    Although the public release date for the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G is set for March 28, the South Korean giant will give customers early access to its new Galaxy A-series phones through a "live commerce" event starting on March 23. The A54 and A34 5G are available for purchase from Samsung online from noon on March 23 till midnight on March 24.

    For every Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G purchase made during Samsung's live commerce event, a travel adapter worth Rs 1,299 will be given away for free. This will be "above and beyond existing deals on Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G," the firm claims.

    Samsung has also stated that customers who purchase the A54 5G or A34 5G before March 27 can get Galaxy Buds Live wireless headphones worth Rs 5999 at a reduced price of Rs 999.

    Also Read | Flipkart, retailer ordered to pay Rs 25,000 compensation after buyer gets soap instead of Apple iPhone 11

    The 6.4-inch, 1080p Super AMOLED display on the Galaxy A54 5G sports a hole punch cutout in the middle and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The 6.6-inch, 1080p Super AMOLED display on the Galaxy A34 5G sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch.

    The Exynos 1380 chipset is found inside the A54 5G, whereas the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 is found inside the A34 5G. One UI 5.1, which is based on Android 13, is in charge. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W rapid cable charging powers both phones.

    Also Read | What makes Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds special?

    The A54 5G sports three cameras on the back: a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2, and an additional 5MP macro camera. It includes a 32MP selfie camera on the front. The A34 5G sports three cameras: a 48MP primary, an 8MP ultrawide, and an additional 5MP macro. It includes a 13MP selfie camera on the front.

    The Galaxy A34 5G begins at Rs 30,999 in India for an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. A variant with double as much capacity would cost you Rs 32,999. With 8GB/128GB, the Galaxy A54 5G begins at Rs 38,999. The price of the 8GB/256GB A54 5G is Rs 40,999. Pre-orders for both phones are presently being accepted through March 27, and sales will begin on March 28.

    Also Read | Redmi Note 12 confirmed to launch on March 30; some specifications announced

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What makes Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds special different from Nothing Ear 1 gcw

    What makes Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds special?

    Redmi Note 12 confirmed to launch on March 30 some specifications announced gcw

    Redmi Note 12 confirmed to launch on March 30; some specifications announced

    Why Oppo Find X6 Pro is a good choice for smartphone photographers gcw

    Why Oppo Find X6 Pro is a good choice for smartphone photographers?

    Looking for affordable smartphone Nokia C12 Pro is the one Here is why you should buy it gcw

    Looking for affordable smartphone? Nokia C12 Pro is the one

    Nothing Ear 2 to launch today When where to watch event live Here is what we can expect gcw

    Nothing Ear (2) to launch today: When & where to watch event live? Here's what we can expect

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra govt to form panel to resolve issues over non-payment of fees in private schools - adt

    Maharashtra govt to form panel to resolve issues over non-payment of fees in private schools

    Shah Rukh Khan response to Irfan Pathan son dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan leaves internet in splits-ayh

    Shah Rukh Khan's response to Irfan Pathan's son dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' leaves internet in splits

    Ramadan 2023: Believers in Kerala begin 30-day fast ANR

    Ramadan 2023: Believers in Kerala begin 30-day fast

    AP PECET 2023: Registration process commences today March 23 on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know steps to apply - adt

    AP PECET 2023: Registration process commences today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know steps to apply

    IPL 2023: Is Shubman Gill captain material for Gujarat Titans GT? Vikram Solanki remarks-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is Shubman Gill captain material for Gujarat Titans? Vikram Solanki remarks

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon