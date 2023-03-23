Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G 'special commerce sale' begin; Know all about smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G general availability is pegged for March 28 but the South Korean major will offer buyers early access to its new Galaxy A-series phones through a “live commerce” event from March 23. Know all about the smartphones.

Although the public release date for the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G is set for March 28, the South Korean giant will give customers early access to its new Galaxy A-series phones through a "live commerce" event starting on March 23. The A54 and A34 5G are available for purchase from Samsung online from noon on March 23 till midnight on March 24.

For every Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G purchase made during Samsung's live commerce event, a travel adapter worth Rs 1,299 will be given away for free. This will be "above and beyond existing deals on Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G," the firm claims.

Samsung has also stated that customers who purchase the A54 5G or A34 5G before March 27 can get Galaxy Buds Live wireless headphones worth Rs 5999 at a reduced price of Rs 999.

The 6.4-inch, 1080p Super AMOLED display on the Galaxy A54 5G sports a hole punch cutout in the middle and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The 6.6-inch, 1080p Super AMOLED display on the Galaxy A34 5G sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch.

The Exynos 1380 chipset is found inside the A54 5G, whereas the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 is found inside the A34 5G. One UI 5.1, which is based on Android 13, is in charge. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W rapid cable charging powers both phones.

The A54 5G sports three cameras on the back: a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2, and an additional 5MP macro camera. It includes a 32MP selfie camera on the front. The A34 5G sports three cameras: a 48MP primary, an 8MP ultrawide, and an additional 5MP macro. It includes a 13MP selfie camera on the front.

The Galaxy A34 5G begins at Rs 30,999 in India for an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. A variant with double as much capacity would cost you Rs 32,999. With 8GB/128GB, the Galaxy A54 5G begins at Rs 38,999. The price of the 8GB/256GB A54 5G is Rs 40,999. Pre-orders for both phones are presently being accepted through March 27, and sales will begin on March 28.

