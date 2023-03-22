Redmi Note 12 confirmed to launch on March 30; some specifications announced

The Redmi Note 12 is coming to India on March 30. Redmi is claiming that its new device has a slim profile and sleek design. Here are all the confirmed specifications of the budget phone.

The Redmi Note 12 is all set to launch in India on March 30. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ smartphone has already been launched by the business, and the lower-end variants in the series will soon follow. However unlike the Pro model, the upcoming Redmi Note series phone will be a 4G handset. Ahead of the launch, the company confirmed the specifications and design of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 smartphone.

Redmi asserts that the new product features a sleek appearance and a thin profile. The phone will be available in a sparkly golden colour type with a gradient finish, according to the teasers. It is uncertain if the company will release it in further colour options. It appears to have a boxy shape. On the right side of the device are the power and volume buttons.

The forthcoming Redmi phone boasts a punch-hole display and even supports 120Hz on the screen. The display size is not known at this time. It has a headphone jack as well, which is something that manufacturers no longer supply on high-end phones and that many mid-range smartphones also lack.

A 50-megapixel main camera is one of three back cameras on the forthcoming Redmi Note 12 smartphone. The other sensors' specifications are remain a secret. In the hood of the Redmi Note 12 is a 5,000mAh battery. A 33W fast charger will be included in the retail package by the firm. On March 30, the remaining information on the new Redmi phone will be made public.

We anticipate the company will release the Redmi Note 12 at a lesser price since this is not a 5G phone. Recall that the Redmi Note 11 had a starting price of Rs 14,499 when it first became available in India.

