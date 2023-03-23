Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Flipkart, retailer ordered to pay Rs 25,000 compensation after buyer gets soap instead of Apple iPhone 11

    The complainant said he was shocked after opening the parcel that he received as it contained a small keypad phone and one detergent soap of 140 grams. He further said he paid Rs 48,999 and demanded refund and also compensation for deficiency of service and mental agony he underwent.

    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    A buyer who received a bar of dishwashing soap and a little keypad phone instead of the iPhone he had bought has filed a complaint with the Consumer Protection Commission, which has ordered the e-commerce giant Flipkart and the store to pay Rs 25,000.

    This reimbursement would be made in addition to the Rs 48,999 refund that was given to customer Harsha S, a student from the district capital city of Koppal in Karnataka, for the iPhone. In a bid to complain about receiving a little keypad phone and a "Nirma" soap instead of the Apple iPhone he had bought online from Flipkart Online Private Limited and Sane Retails, Harsha went to the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Koppal.

    In his lawsuit, which was filed in 2021, he claimed that he had paid Rs 48,999 and wanted a refund as well as compensation for the subpar treatment and emotional anguish he received.

    The complainant said that upon opening the package he had received, he was astounded to see a little keypad phone and one 140-gram bar of detergent in place of the ordered Apple iPhone 11 (Green 65GB).

    It said that even after charging the full price for the merchandise, Flipkart and its reseller were still guilty of unfair trade practises since they sold or sent the wrong item rather than the one that had been purchased.

    Flipkart and Sane Retails "are jointly and severally liable to pay compensation of Rs 10,000 for deficiency in service and unfair trade practise and Rs 15,000 for mental agony, physical harassment and expense of litigation," the Commission ruled. Moreover, they had to reimburse the phone's purchase price of Rs. 48,999 within the next eight weeks.

