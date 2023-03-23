Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What makes Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds special?

    The Ear (2) features a unique transparent design, which looks stylish and practical at the same time.  Nothing Ear (2) has launched for Rs 9,999 in India and it will be available from March 22 on its official website.

    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

    Nothing Ear (2) has been announced making it the first second-gen product from the company in the market.  The Nothing Ear (2), the follow-up to the Ear (1) that was released as the company's debut offering, claims to be an improvement. Ear (2) TWS earbuds appear to have improved upon customer input and are now positioned more as a premium item. While the design hasn't changed much, the noise cancelling has been enhanced.

    The business claims it has reduced the weight and made the casing smaller for the Ear (2), while still managing to fit in a larger battery for extended backup. It indicates that it has chosen to employ its own unique 11.6mm drivers, which are made of heavier materials and produce rich audio quality. The bass has also been tweaked to give the music an extra push. Because it is a premium item, the Ear (2) may now broadcast high-quality audio through supported devices thanks to LHDC codec compatibility.

    The earphones' appearance remains same, but it's possible that they'll be more comfortable now. Nothing has included unique profiles on the Ear (2) that can adjusts to your ears and environment.

    These earphones also have multi-device pairing, according to Nothing, which says you can switch between a phone and a laptop without lifting a finger.

    The Ear (2) can now replay music for eight hours after ten minutes of charging the case. The cover includes a 485mAh battery, while the earbuds have a 33mAh battery. Furthermore wirelessly recharging is possible for the Ear (2).

    Nothing Ear (2) has been released for Rs 9,999 in India and will start selling on its official website on March 22 in select areas. Nothing Ear (2) will begin open sales on March 28 in India.

