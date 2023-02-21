Realme GT3 battery can reach full charge in just 9 minutes, 30 seconds | Watch video

An official video further reveals the Realme GT 3 can charge up to 50 per cent in 4 minutes, and a minute of charging fetches a 20 per cent battery with the 240W charger. Check out full video here.

The Realme GT 3 will be showcased at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (2023) in Barcelona on February 28. The business is showing off its 240W wired charging speed in advance of the smartphone's formal unveiling. The smartphone's appearance, which is comparable to that of the Realme GT Neo 5 that debuted in China earlier this month, is also demonstrated in the video.

The video reveals a grey frame, two sizable cutouts for the triple rear cameras on the back, and a display with a selfie camera opening punched in the middle. With the included 240W battery, the Realme GT 3 can reach a complete charge (from 0% to 100%) in 9 minutes and 30 seconds, according to the video. The phone can also be charged up to 50% in 4 minutes, and 20% of the battery can be obtained in 1 minute, according to the footage.

The Realme GT 3 packs a 4,600mAh battery. Realme will also unveil a Realme GT 3 with 150W charging speed. The phone will feature a bigger 5000mAh battery, though its global launch details remain unclear. Other Realme GT 3 specs have not yet been made public, but they are anticipated to be identical to those of the GT Neo 5-China version.

The battery and the lightning-fast recharge speed, which Realme introduced with the Realme GT Neo 3 last year, are the main points of attention. With the "Fast charging option," the Neo 3 150W edition's 4500mAh battery can be fully charged in 16 minutes.

