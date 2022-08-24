Original, sealed first-generation 2007 iPhone sold for Rs 28 lakhs

On January 9, 2007, then Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone -- a touchscreen mobile phone with an iPod, camera and Web-browsing capabilities, among other features -- at the Macworld convention in San Francisco. It was sold for $35,000 (about Rs 28 lakh).

An unopened, sealed-box first-generation 2007 iPhone was sold at auction in the US for $35,000 (about Rs 28 lakh). At the Macworld convention in San Francisco on January 9, 2007, then-Apple CEO Steve Jobs revealed the iPhone, a touchscreen mobile phone with an iPod, camera, and web surfing capabilities, among other things.

The gadget had a touchscreen, a web browser, a 2MP camera, and visual voicemail. In June 2007, the iPhone was made available in the US for $499 for the 4GB model and $599 for the 8GB model, both of which required a two-year commitment. According to ZDNet, the fully loaded original iPhone (8GB) has now been sold for $35,414 at an auction.

The iPhone box, according to the auction firm RR Auction, has a life-size representation of the iPhone with 12 icons on the screen. The item was part of the "Apple, Jobs, and Computer Hardware" curated sale by RR Auction, which finished on August 18 and included over 70 items up for bid.

A hand-soldered Apple-1 circuit board made by Steve "Woz" Wozniak, the other co-founder of Apple, was also offered for auction and fetched $677,196. The report also mentioned the sale of an unopened 5GB first-generation original Apple iPod for $25,000.

The iPhone 14 series will now be unveiled on September 7 together with other goods and gadgets from Apple.

Meanwhile, Apple is now extending its self-repair service to MacBook users. Earlier this year, the business launched a unique programme for iPhones, and as of right now, MacBook customers have the option of having their devices repaired at home using genuine Apple tools.

