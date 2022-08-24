Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctions their never-seen-before photos, gifts; Here's why | See pics

Jennifer Gwynne who is auctioning Elon Musk's old photos said Elon Musk was usually reserved; he used to talk about electric cars even in 1994. According to reports, Gwynne dated Elon Musk in 1994 when both of them were studying at the University of Pennsylvania and the relationship lasted for a year.

Image Credit: RR Auction

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s college sweetheart Jennifer Gwynne has auctioned off her photos with Musk off late to raise money for her stepson's college tuition. Apart from Elon Musk's photos, there are gifts that he had given to Gwynne, including an Elon Musk signed birthday card, a 14K gold necklace etc. She has listed about 20 items, including their pictures as a couple, Musk-signed $1 bill among other things for sale on RR Auction. In these pictures, Musk is seen enjoying while a 20-year-old undergraduate student on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Also Read | I am buying Manchester United, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk; netizens surprised

Gwynne posted a photo of Musk at the University of Pennsylvania when he was 23 years old and remarked, "Elon was normally pretty reticent, but every now and then he would simply go extremely ridiculous and want me to laugh along with him. I then made the decision to capture his genuine smile.” During the fall of the 1994–1995 academic year, Gwynne and Musk were romantically involved. They both resided and worked as resident advisors in the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle dorm on "Spruce Street" during that time.

A unique dollar bill that was hand-signed by the Tesla CEO's ex-girlfriend reportedly belonged to her and is currently for sale. It has drawn interest thus far and is predicted to bring in more than $5,000. Currently, it costs $2,200. The following offer is $2,420. Gwynne is also offering for sale a 14k gold necklace that Musk bought her for her birthday in addition to the photos. Also Read | Twitter deal to go ahead if firm provides proof of real accounts, says Elon Musk

She claimed that while their relationship was lovely, Musk mostly opposed displays of affection or "PDA." It was during this time that Musk’s mother and supermodel Maye Musk and his siblings had got to know about his plans to make electric vehicles. She further added, "Timeline note here: Back in 1994, Elon discussed the future of electric vehicles. Since he was so upfront and certain that electric cars were on the horizon, I never questioned his claim that [EV] would be [in the] forefront of the movement. Sincerely speaking, I have known for the past 25 years that Tesla will be a success. Elon's confidence and clarity have a highly contagious quality.”

