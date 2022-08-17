Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    I am buying Manchester United, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk; netizens surprised

    Although it remained unclear whether Elon Musk was committed to pursuing a deal, Manchester United buzzed over the billionaire investor's tweet.
     

    Aditi T
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 17, 2022, 8:49 AM IST

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he was buying the English football club Manchester United, on Wednesday, following his failed Twitter bid, which landed Musk in a legal battle.

    In his recent tweet, he wrote, "To be clear, I support the Republican Party's left wing and the Democratic Party's right-wing." Soon after, he added, "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."

     

    While it was unclear whether the billionaire investor was serious about pursuing a deal, his tweet has Manchester United buzzing.

    Manchester United fans have been calling for the departure of the club's current American owners, the Glazer family, due to the club's poor performance in recent years. 

    The American Glazer family, who controls the club, has drawn the ire of Manchester United fans due to the club's struggles on the field; the Old Trafford-based club is currently bottom of the Premier League following a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford in an away game.

    Manchester United fans have recently protested against the Glazers, who purchased the club for 790 million pounds ($955.51 million) in 2005.

    Manchester United had a market capitalisation of $2.08 billion as of Tuesday.

    Musk's tweet drew a massive response. One Twitter user asked, "Do you really believe he'll buy? Or simply talking nonsense."

    Another user shot at Musk and pointed to the deal that never happened, referring to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's legal battle over Twitter.

    "You don't want it, believe me. This man agreed to buy Twitter for USD 44 billion without conducting any due diligence and then realised it was a bad deal. Resigned and is being sued," another user wrote.

    Elon Musk is locked in a court battle with Twitter in court over a failed acquisition bid that Twitter is now attempting to force through.

    The microblogging site and the world's richest man are now on trial after Musk attempted to back out of his deal to buy Twitter due to what he claims is a misrepresentation of fake accounts on the site.

    Twitter is attempting to compel Musk to carry out the agreement while accusing him of sabotaging it because it no longer served his interests.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2022, 9:11 AM IST
