    Oppo Reno 8T 5G with 67W fast charging, 108MP main camera launched

    The new Oppo Reno 8T devices will go on sale from February 3 onwards in India. It will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon process and will feature a stronger and improved camera muscles. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Oppo smartphone.

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G with 67W fast charging 108MP main camera launched
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    Oppo has launched the new Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone in India today (February 3).  In the Oppo Reno 8 series, which was introduced last year, the new Oppo Reno 8T 5G joins the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. Curves are prominent in the Oppo Reno 8T 5G's design. For a comfortable grip, its screen has a precise 56-degree curve and an arc height of 1.9mm. The smartphone's design has an entirely redesigned back panel that places the dual-camera module, which is slightly elevated, vertically within a stylish strip with rounded edges.

    The 6.7-inch Dragontrail-Star2 AMOLED screen on the Oppo Reno 8T 5G boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno 8T 5G has a 108MP main camera, a 32MP front camera for selfies, a 40x microlens for microscopic photography, and a 2MP depth-sensing lens for bokeh in portraits. Additionally, a number of features are available with this camera setup, including Selfie HDR, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and Dual-View Video for vlogging.

    Also Read | Realme GT Neo 5 to feature purple LED light, 240W fast charging

    The Oppo Reno 8T 5G's internal components include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Through a microSD card slot, which supports cards with up to 1TB of capacity, the available storage may be increased.

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G comes with a 4,800mAh battery that charges 100% in under 45 minutes with OPPO’s 67W SUPERVOOCTM fast-charging technology. 

    Also Read | Like the 'Pro, Max, Ultra' but not overpriced: OnePlus takes sly dig at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

    From February 10, 2023, onwards, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G will be sold at a price of Rs 29,999 through Flipkart, Oppo Store, and Mainline Retail Outlets. Users who purchase a Reno 8T 5G through Kotak Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank, or SBI may additionally receive up to a 10% immediate cashback discount. For online customers, a smartphone exchange offer of up to Rs 3,000 is also available.

    Also Read | Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro 5G to launch in India on Feb 10; Details here

