Realme GT Neo 5 to feature purple LED light, 240W fast charging

The Realme GT Neo 5 has a purple LED light at the back, which will remind one of the Nothing Phone (1) because of the LED strips it has on the back panel. One can expect to see a flagship Snapdragon chipset under the hood and a unique design, as per the teasers.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is all set to make its debut in China on February 9 and ahead of the official unveiling, the company has revealed several features. One of the main selling features of the 5G phone will be that it will be the first to offer 240W rapid charging technology. According to the teasers, a cutting-edge Snapdragon CPU and a distinctive design might be anticipated.

The purple LED light on the Realme GT Neo 5's back will make you think of the Nothing Phone (1) due to the LED strips it has on the rear panel. However, it appears that the Realme phone just has one LED strip, which is located in the sizable rear camera module.

According to the teasers, the Realme GT Neo 5 will be offered in a distinctive purple colour with a matt surface. The smartphone has a curved back panel using AG Glass technology and doesn't appear to have a small profile.

The smartphone's rear is equipped with three cameras. The next Realme phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, according to the teasers. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor is part of the back camera arrangement, and it supports OIS for less shakey footage.

It is unknown whether Realme will provide a fast charger in the box or not. Realme GT Neo 5 will enable 240W charging, which should speed up battery recharging.

Given that the GT series is already accessible in India, the Realme GT Neo 5 is also anticipated to arrive there. However, the launch has not yet received formal confirmation. The device is expected to arrive later this year.

