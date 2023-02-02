Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme GT Neo 5 to feature purple LED light, 240W fast charging

    The Realme GT Neo 5 has a purple LED light at the back, which will remind one of the Nothing Phone (1) because of the LED strips it has on the back panel. One can expect to see a flagship Snapdragon chipset under the hood and a unique design, as per the teasers.

    Realme GT Neo 5 to feature purple LED light at rear panel 240W fast charging gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    The Realme GT Neo 5 is all set to make its debut in China on February 9 and ahead of the official unveiling, the company has revealed several features. One of the main selling features of the 5G phone will be that it will be the first to offer 240W rapid charging technology. According to the teasers, a cutting-edge Snapdragon CPU and a distinctive design might be anticipated.

    The purple LED light on the Realme GT Neo 5's back will make you think of the Nothing Phone (1) due to the LED strips it has on the rear panel. However, it appears that the Realme phone just has one LED strip, which is located in the sizable rear camera module.

    According to the teasers, the Realme GT Neo 5 will be offered in a distinctive purple colour with a matt surface. The smartphone has a curved back panel using AG Glass technology and doesn't appear to have a small profile.

    Also Read | Like the 'Pro, Max, Ultra' but not overpriced: OnePlus takes sly dig at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

    The smartphone's rear is equipped with three cameras. The next Realme phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, according to the teasers. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor is part of the back camera arrangement, and it supports OIS for less shakey footage.

    It is unknown whether Realme will provide a fast charger in the box or not. Realme GT Neo 5 will enable 240W charging, which should speed up battery recharging.

    Given that the GT series is already accessible in India, the Realme GT Neo 5 is also anticipated to arrive there. However, the launch has not yet received formal confirmation. The device is expected to arrive later this year.

    Also Read | Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro 5G to launch in India on Feb 10; Details here

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Like the Pro Max Ultra but not overpriced OnePlus takes sly dig at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gcw

    Like the 'Pro, Max, Ultra' but not overpriced: OnePlus takes sly dig at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

    Coca Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro 5G to launch in India on February 10 Details here gcw

    Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro 5G to launch in India on Feb 10; Details here

    Will Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra rival MacBook Pro gcw

    Will Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra rival MacBook Pro?

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Galaxy S23 Plus launched in India price specs Here is everything you need to know gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus launched in India: Here's everything you need to know

    Here is why Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a perfect phone for photographers gamers gcw

    Here's why Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a perfect phone for photographers & gamers

    Recent Stories

    Sunny Deol shares special message on niece Prerna Gill's book announcement vma

    Sunny Deol shares special message on niece Prerna Gill's book announcement

    Peshawar mosque blast case: Officials say suicide bomber was in police uniform; check details AJR

    Peshawar mosque blast case: Officials say suicide bomber was in police uniform; check details

    pro-wrestling WWE: Did Brock Lesnar garner backstage heat for reportedly going off-script at Royal Rumble 2023?-ayh

    WWE: Did Brock Lesnar garner backstage heat for reportedly going off-script at Royal Rumble 2023?

    Virat Kohli impressed with Shubman Gill's record-breaking innings against NZ; sends message to India's new 'sitara' snt

    Kohli impressed with Gill's record-breaking innings against NZ; sends message to India's new 'sitara'

    Fahadh Fassil, Nazriya Nazim's Morocco vacay pictures give ultimate couple goals to fans vma

    Fahadh Fassil, Nazriya Nazim's Morocco vacay pictures give ultimate couple goals to fans

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon