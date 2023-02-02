Like the 'Pro, Max, Ultra' but not overpriced: OnePlus takes sly dig at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

OnePlus takes dig at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: While making fun of the base Galaxy S23 Ultra's price tag ($1,199), OnePlus cheekily promoted OnePlus 11 5G and said its upcoming smartphone won't be overpriced, unlike many Pro, Max, and Ultra variants of smartphones.

The new Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung, which was introduced to the world last night at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, is the target of many jabs from OnePlus. Samsung was broadcasting their event live and in real time via its official channels while OnePlus was tweeting about the debut. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, one of the priciest Android smartphones and a direct challenger to Apple's iPhone Pro Max variants in several nations, was the major topic of the tweets.

OnePlus praises Samsung for producing "excellent dishwashers, vacuums, TVs, microwaves, washers, and air purifiers" in one of the tweets. It also applauds Samsung for unveiling a new 200-megapixel main camera, but like many of us, it appears to be dissatisfied with the price.

OnePlus cheekily touted the OnePlus 11 5G and asserted that its future smartphone won't be pricey, in contrast to numerous Pro, Max, and Ultra editions of devices, while making fun of the base price of the Galaxy S23 Ultra ($1,199). It just so happens that OnePlus sells Pro versions of its own devices.

The new Galaxy S23 Ultra costs $1,199 in the US, which is equivalent to around Rs 98,270. The base model, which has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs Rs 1,24,999 in India. Samsung's choice to include a 200-megapixel camera but leave out a charger from the packaging is even made fun of by OnePlus. The corporation also criticised the same design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

