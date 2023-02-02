Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro 5G to launch in India on Feb 10; Details here

    The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition and existing Realme 10 Pro will be exactly the same. It means customers can expect a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 695 5G.
     

    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 2:35 PM IST

    The Coca-Cola edition of the Realme 10 Pro will debut in India on February 10, according to Realme. The current Realme 10 Pro could receive a new colour as a result of the Coca-Cola partnership, along with some UI changes to appeal to more users. Realme already worked with Marvel to introduce the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition last year, so this is not their first joint venture. The next Coca-Cola release will accommodate 5G.

    The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition and standard Realme 10 Pro will have the exact same characteristics. Customers may anticipate a 6.7-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 695 5G, according to this. Full-HD resolution will be available on the display.

    For special editions, manufacturers often utilise the maximum storage model, therefore the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition may have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Additionally, the front will include a 16-megapixel selfie camera, while the back panel is anticipated to contain a 108-megapixel main camera sensor. Realme UI 4, which is based on Android 13, 33W rapid charging, 5G, and a 5000mAh battery are further noteworthy features.

    Realme emphasises that the Coca-Cola edition of the Realme 10 Pro is intended for young people, although the pricing is yet unknown. It may cost less than Rs 20,000 in India.

    Coca-Cola, according to a press release from Realme, "makes the most exciting bits of fantasy true." It adds, "The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is the epitome of Realme's design-forward ethos and gives Realme's latest design-forward smartphone a breath of new air."

