Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 11 5G launched in China; features 100W fast charge, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC & more

    The OnePlus 11 5G has been announced in China and the premium 5G phone is all set to arrive in India on February 7. The OnePlus 11 sports a typical 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED display which refreshes at 120Hz. Under the hood is a 5,000mAh battery.

    OnePlus 11 5G launched in China features 100W fast charge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC more all details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 4:14 PM IST

    The OnePlus 11 5G was unveiled in China, and it will be available in India starting on February 7. On paper, the iQOO 11 appears to offer significantly superior features, therefore folks should hold off till it enters the Indian market. The iQOO phone has already been released in China, and on February 10 it will debut in India. Both phones are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8th generation SoC. Here is all the information you want for the OnePlus 11 5G.

    A regular 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate is included on the OnePlus 11. OnePlus has made LTPO 3.0 and HDR 10+ support available. Because the smartphone will be able to automatically adapt the refresh rate based on the content, the latter will assist deliver somewhat improved battery life.

    Also Read | Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on Jan 5: Know when, where and how to watch event live

    In contrast to the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, this one has a slightly different rear panel design and a conventional punch-hole display. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm powers the updated edition.

    As usual, a microSD card cannot be used to increase the storage. The device will probably boot the proprietary OxygenOS skin based on Android 13 right out of the box. A 100W charger is included by OnePlus in the retail packaging.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumoured to feature 48MP rear camera: Report

    There is a 5,000mAh battery within. For security, it has an embedded fingerprint sensor and the recognisable alert slider. The OnePlus 11 has a triple camera arrangement at the rear, which is somewhat reminiscent to that of its predecessor. The system consists of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS capability. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front.

    The starting pricing of the OnePlus 11 5G is RMB 3,999, which when converted to Indian rupees is to Rs 48,000. There is a probability that the device would cost about Rs 50,000 when it is released on the Indian market.

    Also Read | Apple reportedly working on AirPods Lite, to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds

    (Photo: @sondesix | Twitter)

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 4:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on January 5 Know when where and how to watch event live gcw

    Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on Jan 5: Know when, where and how to watch event live

    iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumoured to feature 48MP rear camera Report gcw

    iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumoured to feature 48MP rear camera: Report

    OnePlus 11 5G to launch today Know when where to watch event live Know expected specs other details gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G to launch today: Know when, where to watch event live? Know expected specs, other details

    Apple Watch Ultra may get larger Micro LED display in 2024 Report gcw

    Apple Watch Ultra may get larger Micro-LED display in 2024: Report

    AirPods Lite Apple reportedly working to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds gcw

    Apple reportedly working on AirPods Lite, to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds

    Recent Stories

    Man who urinated on woman passenger banned by Air India for a month; check details AJR

    Man who urinated on woman passenger banned by Air India for a month; check details

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Couple pick grand 83-room hotel in Jaisalmer and more vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Couple pick grand 83-room hotel in Jaisalmer and more

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Wicketkeeper to undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears - BCCI-ayh

    Rishabh Pant car accident: Wicketkeeper to undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears - BCCI

    No place for nudity in Maharashtra: BJP leader Chitra Wagh slams Urfi Javed over wearing revealing attires - adt

    'No place for nudity in Maharashtra': BJP leader Chitra Wagh slams Urfi Javed over wearing revealing attires

    football mike jambs Fan who tattooed Messi's name on forehead after Argentina's World Cup 2022 win trolled for regretting decision snt

    Fan who tattooed Messi's name on forehead after Argentina's World Cup 2022 win trolled for regretting decision

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon