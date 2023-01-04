OnePlus 11 5G launched in China; features 100W fast charge, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC & more

The OnePlus 11 5G has been announced in China and the premium 5G phone is all set to arrive in India on February 7. The OnePlus 11 sports a typical 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED display which refreshes at 120Hz. Under the hood is a 5,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus 11 5G was unveiled in China, and it will be available in India starting on February 7. On paper, the iQOO 11 appears to offer significantly superior features, therefore folks should hold off till it enters the Indian market. The iQOO phone has already been released in China, and on February 10 it will debut in India. Both phones are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8th generation SoC. Here is all the information you want for the OnePlus 11 5G.

A regular 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate is included on the OnePlus 11. OnePlus has made LTPO 3.0 and HDR 10+ support available. Because the smartphone will be able to automatically adapt the refresh rate based on the content, the latter will assist deliver somewhat improved battery life.

In contrast to the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, this one has a slightly different rear panel design and a conventional punch-hole display. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm powers the updated edition.

As usual, a microSD card cannot be used to increase the storage. The device will probably boot the proprietary OxygenOS skin based on Android 13 right out of the box. A 100W charger is included by OnePlus in the retail packaging.

There is a 5,000mAh battery within. For security, it has an embedded fingerprint sensor and the recognisable alert slider. The OnePlus 11 has a triple camera arrangement at the rear, which is somewhat reminiscent to that of its predecessor. The system consists of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS capability. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front.

The starting pricing of the OnePlus 11 5G is RMB 3,999, which when converted to Indian rupees is to Rs 48,000. There is a probability that the device would cost about Rs 50,000 when it is released on the Indian market.

(Photo: @sondesix | Twitter)