Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple reportedly working on AirPods Lite, to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds

    Apple is reportedly working on cheaper AirPods earbuds, rumoured to be called "AirPods Lite". Apple currently sells four different AirPods versions in India and other global markets. The most affordable are AirPods 2nd-Gen for Rs 14,900.
     

    AirPods Lite Apple reportedly working to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 3:06 PM IST

    Apple is reportedly developing a new AirPods variant called the ‘AirPods Lite’ to compete with more affordable wireless earbuds on the market, predicts analyst Jeff Pu. Apple now sells four different AirPods versions with varying features and pricing points. The launch of a hypothetical "AirPods Lite" might make the most well-liked TWS earbuds, which have a loyal following but are notorious for their premium price, more affordable to a larger market.

    Despite being extremely successful and gaining popularity, Jeff Pu forecasts that AirPods demand would decline in 2023, with shipments falling from 73 million units in 2022 to 63 million in 2023.

    Also Read | Poco C50 launched in India; smartphone comes with leather-like texture design, fingerprint scanner & more 

    Analyst Jeff Pu alleges in a letter that Apple has been working on a new device named "AirPods Lite." Although the feature set and specs are unknown, it may be substantially less expensive than current "non-Apple earbuds" in terms of pricing.

    For the uninitiated, Apple reduced the price of the second-generation AirPods to $129 and introduced the third-generation AirPods for $169.  As of now, not much information is available about the Apple AirPods Lite but it can be expected that the price of the upcoming AirPods Lite will be less Rs 10,000 as the standard Apple AirPods are available at Rs 12,000 on many ecommerce platforms.

    Also Read | 5 major changes that happened at Twitter post Elon Musk's takeover

    Apple launched the third-gen AirPods in 2021 and second-gen AirPods Pro in 2022, keeping the pattern in mind, it can be expected that Apple may launch AirPods Lite in late 2023. This is not the first time that rumours around the Apple AirPods Lite have popped up. AirPods are easily one of the most popular and notable earbuds on the market, with many brands still copying the design to attract more customers.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 available for Rs 46,990 on Flipkart! Know how to grab this amazing deal

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 3:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Poco C50 launched in India smartphone comes with leather like texture design fingerprint scanner more gcw 

    Poco C50 launched in India; smartphone comes with leather-like texture design, fingerprint scanner & more 

    iPhone update Apple to charge more for out of warranty battery replacements gcw

    iPhone update: Apple to charge more for out-of-warranty battery replacements

    Apple iPhone 14 available for Rs 46990 on Flipkart Know how to grab this amazing deal gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 available for Rs 46,990 on Flipkart! Know how to grab this amazing deal

    Indian govt wants Apple to produce iPads MacBook in the country likely to boost incentive scheme report gcw

    Indian govt wants Apple to produce iPads, MacBook in the country; likely to boost incentive scheme

    Samsung brings Mercedes Benz designer for classier phones will work on Galaxy S series Report gcw

    Samsung brings Mercedes-Benz designer for classier phones, will work on Galaxy S series: Report

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: Jasprit Bumrah cleared to return; added to ODI squad-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Jasprit Bumrah cleared to return; added to ODI squad

    Kanjhawala accident: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault on woman, says 'no injury to private parts' AJR

    Kanjhawala accident: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault on woman, says 'no injury to private parts'

    Maruti registers highest exports in 2022 over 200000 units sold Dzire Baleno Swift among the top gcw

    Maruti registers highest exports in 2022, over 200k units sold; Dzire, Baleno, Swift among the top

    Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border

    Have you seen Gangubai Kathiawadi?': Robin Baker urge Academy Awards, BAFTA to watch the film ASAP RBA

    'Have you seen Gangubai Kathiawadi?': Robin Baker urge Academy Awards, BAFTA to watch the film ASAP

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon