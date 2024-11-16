"Submit proper accounts": Kerala Guv Arif Khan defends Centre's stance on Wayanad landslide relief funding

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan defends Central Government's stance on delayed Wayanad landslide relief, citing state government's unwillingness to utilize existing funds. 

Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 5:49 PM IST

Kochi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has defended the Central Government’s position on the delay in relief for the victims of the Wayanad landslide, accusing the state government of being unwilling to utilize the funds it currently holds. Speaking in Kochi, the Governor stated that the state’s argument regarding a lack of funds was invalid and emphasized that financial assistance would be provided if the state submits proper accounts to the Centre. 

Arif Mohammed Khan also expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurances regarding the rehabilitation of Wayanad, stating that he trusted the Prime Minister’s commitment more than anyone else. The Governor’s comments come as the state grapples with delays in relief efforts for those affected by the devastating landslide in Wayanad.

In a related development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified its position on the issue of loan waivers for Wayanad landslide victims. In response to a letter from K.V. Thomas, the state government’s special representative in Delhi, the RBI stated that it could not direct the writing off of loans for disaster victims. Instead, the RBI suggested that a moratorium or restructuring of loans might be possible, leaving the decision in the hands of individual banks.

K.V. Thomas, who had requested that the RBI take a more sympathetic approach to the situation, noted that the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) could make decisions on loan waivers or restructuring. Thomas further emphasized that any decision regarding loan forgiveness or restructuring should be taken at the state level, with the SLBC having the authority to either write off the loans or offer restructuring options for the affected individuals.

