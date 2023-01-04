Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on Jan 5: Know when, where and how to watch event live

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India launch event will begin at 12:00 noon on January 5, 2023. You can turn on a notification to get an alert about the launch by heading to Xiaomi’s website.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will be launched in India tomorrow (January 5). The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will be the one of the models in the series that also comprises Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 5G. The Xiaomi Redmi Note series is renowned for providing premium features at cost-effective rates.

The Redmi Note series of smartphones is fairly well-liked in the Indian market, and internet users are anticipating the release of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G lineup. Even though the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G series will launch in India tomorrow, it is currently on sale in China, giving out important information about the devices.

Also Read | iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumoured to feature 48MP rear camera: Report

Additionally, Xiaomi has outlined the major smartphone specifications. On January 5, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India launch event will get underway.

By visiting Xiaomi's website, you may enable notifications so that you will be informed when the product is launched. For spectators around the nation, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G launch event will be livestreamed on YouTube. Watch the livestream below to follow the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India launch as it happens.

Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G to launch today: Know when, where to watch event live? Know expected specs, other details

According to Xiaomi, this year's Redmi Note 12 regular model will be offered on Amazon, while Flipkart will carry the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The 200MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) that the firm is promoting is the USP of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. The new lineup's teaser also revealed that the smartphones would come in three colour choices: Grey, Blue, and Green.

Also Read | Apple reportedly working on AirPods Lite, to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds