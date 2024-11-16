Prabhas to Allu Arjun: Top 6 highest-paid Indian celebs in 2024

Entertainment
The fees of top superstars are soaring, with 6 stars earning more than the budget of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (150 crores). Discover who they are!
Prabhas, last seen in the blockbuster 'Kalki 2898 AD', is now charging up to 200 crore rupees per film. His minimum fee is 100 crore rupees.
Aamir Khan may be away from films. But it is said that he charges up to 275 crore rupees for a film. While 100 crore rupees is his minimum fee.
Rajinikanth charges at least 125 crore rupees for a film, which goes up to 270 crore rupees. He was last seen in 'Vettaiyan'.
Shah Rukh Khan, last seen in 'Dunki', charges up to 250 crore rupees per film. While his minimum fee is 150 crore rupees.
Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in 'The Greatest of All Time'. It is said that his fee goes up to 275 crore rupees. While he charges a minimum of 130 crore rupees.
According to recent reports, Allu Arjun's fee for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is 300 crore rupees. Earlier, he used to charge 100 crore rupees per film.
The fee figures for the initial 5 stars are based on information provided in a Forbes India article in October. While Allu Arjun's fee is based on media reports.