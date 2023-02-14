Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 11 5G goes on sale today! 5 reasons you should buy it

    OnePlus 11 5G goes on sale: The base model of the OnePlus 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This variant costs Rs 56,999. The top variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 61,999.

    OnePlus 11 5G goes on sale today 5 reasons to buy it specifications price bank offers other details gcw
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    OnePlus 11 5G has gone on sale in India from February 14. Along with a number of other products, the new smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was unveiled in India. There are two colours (Green and Black) and storage choices available for the OnePlus 11 5G. It is also available for purchase on Amazon and through the official offline channels of OnePlus.

    Amazing price: The OnePlus 5G's basic model has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Cost of this variation is Rs 56,999. The most expensive model, with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs Rs 61,999. Due to this, the OnePlus 11 5G is somewhat more cheap than the OnePlus 10 Pro from the previous year. The latter is now priced at Rs 60,999 for the basic model in India.

    Superb bank offers: To entice early consumers, OnePlus has also revealed various financial discounts. Users using ICICI Bank credit cards are eligible for an immediate discount of up to Rs 1,000. It indicates that the phone may really be purchased for Rs. 55,999 and Rs. 60,999, respectively.

    Under the hood: OnePlus has good hardware, which might draw in a lot of users. It has a larger refresh rate of 120Hz and a 6.7-inch 2K Super Fluid AMOLED display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which is capable of handling a variety of tasks with ease. To enhance the immersiveness of the gaming experience, the SoC also supports ray tracing.

    Camera: The third year of OnePlus' collaboration with Hasselblad has begun. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor with a telephoto lens make up the triple camera system on the rear. A 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls is present on the OnePlus 11.

    Battery life and other features: A 5000mAh battery that supports 100W rapid charging powers the device. The OnePlus 11 5G can reach full charge in around 40 minutes, which should be sufficient for many people, even though the charging speed may not appear as appealing as the 150W support on the OnePlus 10R.

