Vivo V27 series to launch soon via Flipkart; Here's everything we know so far

Vivo V27 series officially teased ahead of launch in India and would be featuring a circular ring light flashlight along with the curved display. The company has announced the V27 and V27 Pro with a new ring light setup, curved screen, and a triple rear camera setup.

The introduction of the V27 Series in India has been confirmed by Vivo. The phone's purported poster, design, and specifications were making the rounds on the internet. The Vivo V27 Series will be available in India and will be offered through Flipkart and the Vivo e-store, the company has officially announced. On both platforms, a teaser page for the product has gone online, confirming its availability in the nation.

We assume that since the banner states "coming soon," the phones will go on sale before the end of February. It would be fascinating to see what the V27 series has to offer because Vivo is marketing its next V series as the #TheSpotlightPhone.

According to reports, phones in the series will come with a curved display. We may anticipate Vivo launching the V27 series in a blue colour option because the right frame of the phone contains a volume rocker and a power button that are blue in colour. The black colour option contains three camera sensors and a circular LED flash placed in a vertical rectangular module on the opposite side.

The V27 series will have a 7.4mm thickness, making it one of the thinnest smartphones, according to reports. The primary camera sensor will be a 50MP Sony IMX766. There are rumours that the phones will include a 50MP front camera. Both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electrical image stabilisation will be available on these phones (EIS).

The reports also state that the phones would come pre-equipped with 66W quick charging. 12GB of RAM and 8GB of Extended RAM Support will be available. As per a report, the V27 5G will be priced at around Rs 35,000 for the base model whereas the V27 Pro 5G could be priced at around Rs 40,000 in India.

(Photo: @GadgetCom_ | Twitter)