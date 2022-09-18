Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (1) gets new update; camera receives improvement, bugs fixed & more

    Nothing has released a new software for the Nothing Phone (1) this week, and the details were shared by the company and Carl Pei. He shared the announcement of the Nothing OS version 1.1.4 update via Twitter, mentioning that the cameras get further improvements with this version, and other bugs have been fixed.

    The latest Nothing Phone (1) update is being distributed over-the-air (OTA), so if your device hasn't received it yet, we advise you to wait a few days and manually check the phone's settings for the update. The Nothing Phone (1) is currently available in India, and the Nothing OS 1.1.4 version is being rolled out there as well as throughout the rest of the world. An extensive list of upgrades is there in the new edition, particularly in the area of the camera. The Nothing Phone (1) also received the most recent September security patch with this upgrade.

    Camera upgrades

    • New watermarking option with a Nothing theme
    • Better colour consistency between the main and ultra-wide sensors and improved colour calibration for ultra-wide cameras
    • When photographing moving objects, a new motion detection algorithm has been incorporated for enhanced stability.
    • speed up your shooting while utilising HDR in ultra-wide mode.

    Bugs fixed

    • Network difficulties for some carriers have been resolved
    • Fixed a bug that let inbound calls seem as from an unknown contact
    • Resolved fingerprint problem with HDFC Bank app
    • Standard bug fixes

    System improvements

    • Android September security patch update
    • Reduced battery usage for use applications such as always-on displays
    • Enhanced thermal efficiency
    • New UI for system updates

    The Nothing Phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor, which offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage (1). A 4,500mAh battery with 33W quick charging capability is also incorporated with the smartphone. The Nothing Phone (1)'s 6.55-inch OLED display, has a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera are both on the back of the Nothing Phone (1). Nothing Phone (1) will be offered during the forthcoming Big Billion Days on Flipkart for Rs 28,999 after bank discounts.

