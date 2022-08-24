Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why Nothing Phone (1) won’t get Android 13 in 2022

    Nothing has said the Android 13 update for the Phone (1) will only arrive in the first half of 2023, meaning any time between January and June. However, the company will continue to release software updates for the Phone (1) to improve the user experience.

    Here s why Nothing Phone 1 wont get Android 13 in 2022 gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 24, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    It appears that when Google releases Android 13 OS, users of Nothing phones won't be able to utilise it. Users of the Nothing Phone (1) should not fear, since the business has verified that it has no intentions to release the most recent Android OS in 2022. Android 13 will be installed on the smartphone, but not this year.

    In the upcoming months, a few smartphone manufacturers want to provide Android 13 with a few models of phones, but it appears that Nothing doesn't want to compete. The business has stated that it won't be releasing the stable version for Android 13 until 2023 because it needs to first fine-tune the software upgrade with Nothing's hardware.

    "We always strive to enhance the Phone (1) user experience. Operating system upgrades will be regularly made available for download in order to guarantee this. The first half of 2023 will see the release of Android 13 for customers of the Phone (1). We want to fine-tune the software upgrade with Nothing's hardware before we release it. We'll be sure to keep you informed when new information becomes available," Nothing stated.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone SE available for less than Rs 15,000 on Flipkart? Know exchange offer, other discounts

    Nothing has indicated that the Android 13 OS upgrade would begin rolling out to the smartphones in the first half of 2023. In essence, this says that the upgrade may show sometime between January and June. The Nothing Phone (1) presently uses Android 12, and in the upcoming years, it will receive four years of security upgrades in addition to three years of major Android OS updates. In essence, this means that Android 14 OS should also be installed on the Nothing phone.

    To recall, the Nothing Phone (1) was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 32,999. However, the price has increased a little bit recently. The pricing of the smartphone according to Flipkart's listing is Rs 33,999. Therefore, individuals who waited to purchase it after the launch event would now need to pay an additional Rs 1,000 for this item. Several bids were also made. The smartphone includes a 50-megapixel triple back camera arrangement, a 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED screen, a 4,500mAh battery, and more.

    Also Read | Will Apple announce 7 gadgets on September 7 during iPhone launch?

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2022, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Original sealed first generation 2007 iPhone sold for Rs 28 lakhs gcw

    Original, sealed first-generation 2007 iPhone sold for Rs 28 lakhs

    PlayStation VR2 confirmed to launch in early 2023 Here s what we know gcw

    PlayStation VR2 confirmed to launch in early 2023; Here's what we know

    Apple iPhone SE available for less than Rs 15000 on Flipkart Know exchange offer other discounts gcw

    Apple iPhone SE available for less than Rs 15,000 on Flipkart? Know exchange offer, other discounts

    Apple offering self repair service for MacBooks around Rs 4000 after iPhone gcw

    Apple offering self-repair service for MacBooks at $49 after iPhone

    Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphone in India on September 8 All Details gcw

    Motorola to launch new Edge series smartphones in India on September 8

    Recent Stories

    If not a Gandhi, then Ashok Gehlot as Congress president snt

    If not a Gandhi, then Ashok Gehlot as Congress president? Rajasthan CM speaks up

    UK breaks another record as heat temperature fails to drop below 26 degrees for entire day in July AJR

    UK breaks another record as heat temperature fails to drop below 26 degrees for entire day in July

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to take a good selfie with Lord Ganesha idol on your iPhone RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to take a good selfie with Lord Ganesha idol on your iPhone

    Will Rishi Sunak serve in government run by Liz Truss Here s what he said gcw

    Will Rishi Sunak serve in government run by Liz Truss? Here's what he said

    Illegal mining case: ED recovers two AK-47 rifles from close aide of Jharkhand CM - adt

    Illegal mining case: ED recovers two AK-47 rifles from close aide of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon