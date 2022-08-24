Here's why Nothing Phone (1) won’t get Android 13 in 2022

Nothing has said the Android 13 update for the Phone (1) will only arrive in the first half of 2023, meaning any time between January and June. However, the company will continue to release software updates for the Phone (1) to improve the user experience.

It appears that when Google releases Android 13 OS, users of Nothing phones won't be able to utilise it. Users of the Nothing Phone (1) should not fear, since the business has verified that it has no intentions to release the most recent Android OS in 2022. Android 13 will be installed on the smartphone, but not this year.

In the upcoming months, a few smartphone manufacturers want to provide Android 13 with a few models of phones, but it appears that Nothing doesn't want to compete. The business has stated that it won't be releasing the stable version for Android 13 until 2023 because it needs to first fine-tune the software upgrade with Nothing's hardware.

"We always strive to enhance the Phone (1) user experience. Operating system upgrades will be regularly made available for download in order to guarantee this. The first half of 2023 will see the release of Android 13 for customers of the Phone (1). We want to fine-tune the software upgrade with Nothing's hardware before we release it. We'll be sure to keep you informed when new information becomes available," Nothing stated.

Nothing has indicated that the Android 13 OS upgrade would begin rolling out to the smartphones in the first half of 2023. In essence, this says that the upgrade may show sometime between January and June. The Nothing Phone (1) presently uses Android 12, and in the upcoming years, it will receive four years of security upgrades in addition to three years of major Android OS updates. In essence, this means that Android 14 OS should also be installed on the Nothing phone.

To recall, the Nothing Phone (1) was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 32,999. However, the price has increased a little bit recently. The pricing of the smartphone according to Flipkart's listing is Rs 33,999. Therefore, individuals who waited to purchase it after the launch event would now need to pay an additional Rs 1,000 for this item. Several bids were also made. The smartphone includes a 50-megapixel triple back camera arrangement, a 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED screen, a 4,500mAh battery, and more.

