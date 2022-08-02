Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nothing Phone (1): Is it the most strong, durable smartphone? Here's what we know

    Nothing Phone (1) has got strong feedback from the market, with buyers appealed by its unique design and the Glyph interface. During the bend test, the Nothing Phone (1) survived without any cracks. In fact, the LED lights on the back seem to be intact even under heavy pressure.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 2:10 PM IST

    The durability of the Nothing Phone (1) raises an important issue that may draw in a lot of buyers searching for a new flashy smartphone. The phone may first appear to be durable because to its metal shell and 8.3mm thickness, but we have seen several products with a similar build fail in the past. In that situation, YouTube user Zach Nelson, commonly known as JerryRigEverything, ran the phone through a number of durability tests. It turns out that the smartphone is not as delicate as some would believe. It's interesting to note that under pressure, the LED lights on the rear do not flicker.

    Nelson begins the video, which is accessible on YouTube, with his screen-scratch test. The YouTuber explains that the Nothing Phone (1) has a protective layer covering the glass screen before starting the first phase. A metal-tip pen would often begin scratching a plastic panel at levels 2-3. Glass begins to exhibit scratches at levels 6-7, while sapphire panels begin to show scratches at levels 8–9.

    In case you were wondering, the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is used to protect the front and rear panels of the Nothing Phone (1). The smartphone's aluminium frame and front panel are scratched as a result of the YouTuber scrubbing the device's body with a metal razor blade.

    Following the scratch test, Nelson tries the screen burn test, in which he actually sets the screen on fire with a lighter to check if pixels can still function in a very hot environment. After a while, we do observe pixels healing, however it takes a very long time. Finally, the Nothing Phone (1) passed his bend test without any fractures. In fact, even when put under a lot of strain, the LED lights on the rear appear to be unharmed. The durability of a phone cannot be guaranteed because the YouTuber did not do any drop tests with the device and because odd accidents do occur.

