    Nothing Phone (1) top selling smartphone in Rs 30,000 bracket in India: Report

    According to Manu Sharma, Nothing India’s VP and General Manager, currently, on Flipkart, the Nothing Phone (1) is now the top-selling smartphone in the INR 30,000+ price range. 

    Nothing Phone 1 top selling android smartphone in Rs 30000 bracket in India says firm report gcw
    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    Numerous smartphones in the Rs 30,000 price range have recently entered the Indian smartphone market, but only a few number have piqued curiosity like the Nothing Phone (1) has. Over 1 lakh Nothing Phone (1) units were sold on Flipkart in the first 20 days, according to Nothing India.

    Manu Sharma, vice president and general manager of Nothing India, claims that the Nothing Phone (1) is now the best-selling smartphone in the INR 30,000+ pricing bracket on Flipkart. And on Flipkart, over a million users selected the "notify me" prompt. While the claims are bold, it is not surprising considering the hype Carl Pei, founder of Nothing has been able to build with the Phone (1)’s industry first Illuminated back.

    Media reports suggest that Manu Sharma said that the company's priorities are different and that it has chosen to provide a reliable and bug-free experience over a quick update rife with various bugs in response to the recent criticism it has received after announcing that Nothing Phone (1) won't be receiving Android 13 this year.

    The Nothing Phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor, which offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage (1). A 4,500mAh battery with 33W quick charging capability is also incorporated with the smartphone. The Nothing Phone (1)'s 6.55-inch OLED FHD+ 10-bit display, which supports HDR10+, has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. A 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera are both on the back of the Nothing Phone (1).

    Nothing Phone (1) will be offered during the forthcoming Big Billion Days on Flipkart for Rs 28,999 after bank discounts.

