Apple Watch Ultra lookalike under Rs 1500? Here's everything you need to know

    Indian homegrown brand pTron has launched a new budget smartwatch that looks somewhat similar to Apple’s premium Watch Ultra. pTron Force X12N comes with Bluetooth calling support. Here are the details.
     

    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 5:12 PM IST

    Apple has always carved out a space for itself in the market for cutting-edge technology and design. Whether it's the iPhone or the Watch series, Apple products are usually categorised as luxury and have a large fan base. Apple products, however, are also very expensive. For instance, the cost of the new Apple Watch Ultra, the country's first robust wristwatch, is Rs 89,900. 

     What if we told you that you could get a wristwatch that resembles the Apple Watch Ultra for less than Rs 1500?

    Recently, the Indian company pTron introduced a new wristwatch in its Force line that resembles the Apple Watch Ultra. The business has introduced the new pTron Force X12N, which supports Bluetooth calling and includes a 1.85-inch full-touch touchscreen as well as fitness tracker capabilities.

    The 1.85-inch TFT LCD display of the pTron Force X12N is rectangular and has a spinning crown. It comes with silicone straps that can be switched out and a superior alloy metal case. The watch has more than 100 cloud-based watch faces and is IP68-rated waterproof.

    The Bluetooth 5.0 wristwatch has a wireless range of 10 metres. The ForceX12N also has a dial pad, a built-in speaker and microphone with contact sync, and a microphone for hands-free calling.

    Up to 5 days of battery life are guaranteed by pTron, and 3 hours of magnetic charging is supported. The wristwatch is also equipped with five built-in games, smart fitness and health monitors, a sleep monitor, sedentary alarm, step counter, calories burned, and eight different sports modes. It is also equipped with message Push, wrist sense, Do Not Disturb mode, and other features.

    The pTron Force X12N is being sold for an introductory price of Rs 1199, down from its launch price of Rs 1499. The smartwatch is offered in four colors—Blazing Blue, Gold Black, Carbon Black, and Champagne Pink—and has a one-year guarantee.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 5:12 PM IST
